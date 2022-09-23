Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Toews, Entwistle & More
Welcome to the September edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Jones: 'I don't have any regrets' about signing with Hawks
When Seth Jones signed an eight-year extension with the Blackhawks in July of 2021, he probably didn't think a full-blown rebuild would be on the horizon less than one year later. At the time, Chicago's trajectory appeared to be back on the upswing but that's clearly no longer the case under new management.
How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example
Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
Why Bulls would be wise to consider trade for Crowder
Trade winds are swirling around Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, the Suns announced that they have reached an agreement with Jae Crowder that will keep the veteran forward out of training camp as the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, looks to deal him. Where exactly the rift between the two...
Panarin rocks T-shirt from viral video message to Trouba
Rangers forward joked he would make better captain back in August. Artemi Panarin is wearing his sense of humor on his chest. The New York Rangers forward rocked a T-shirt that featured a picture from his infamous congratulations video message to Jacob Trouba after Trouba was named captain. "Jacob, Jacob!...
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
Khris Middleton unlikely to be available for Bucks’ opener vs. Sixers
Khris Middleton will return to the court in 2022-23, but he may miss the very start of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star told reporters at the team’s media day on Sunday that he didn’t think he would be ready for the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20. Middleton said he was hopeful that he could return shortly after the regular season begins.
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
Vitali Kravtsov wants to ‘redeem’ himself, and NY Rangers make first cuts
Vitali Kravtsov is looking to put his difficult past with the New York Rangers organization behind him. After several tumultuous seasons since being the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22 year-old forward is ready to prove his worth. “I’ve definitely made a lot of noise previously...
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Jujhar Khaira opens up about Jacob Trouba hit
The Blackhawks were part of a few scary on-ice moments last season, one of which centered around their teammate Jujhar Khaira, who was stretchered off the ice in a Dec. 7 game against the New York Rangers. For the first time publicly, Khaira opened up about the Jacob Trouba hit...
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
