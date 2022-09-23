Khris Middleton will return to the court in 2022-23, but he may miss the very start of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star told reporters at the team’s media day on Sunday that he didn’t think he would be ready for the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20. Middleton said he was hopeful that he could return shortly after the regular season begins.

