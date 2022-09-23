ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Current Publishing

Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan

The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 men taken into custody following pursuit, crash and standoff on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were taken into custody after a police pursuit, crash and standoff on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning, IMPD said. Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Fall Creek Parkway South Drive for a report that two people may have been trying to steal catalytic converters from cars. Responding officers found a vehicle matching the description given of the suspect car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, leading to the pursuit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

McCarty announces run for Westfield City Council

A Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals has announced that he is running for Westfield City Council. Victor McCarty, 29, is a lifelong resident of the city and said he decided to make a run for a seat on the city council in part because of his love for Westfield and because he thinks he can bring a different perspective if elected. He plans to formally declare in January, he said.
WESTFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime stats report

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year at the end of September, the FBI issues a report on America’s crime statistics from the year before. Indianapolis is likely to be missing again from the annual report and there’s no guarantee Indiana’s numbers will be accurately reported. “You want to know how many aggravated assaults, murders and stuff that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including stores in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
