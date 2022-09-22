Sheriff releases edited bodycam footage of Kingman police fatally shooting man

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office released an edited snippet of body-camera footage on Thursday that captured a Kingman police officer fatally shooting a man in September who fled from law enforcement after being stopped for outstanding arrest warrants.

Police pulled over 36-year-old Marcus Fuentes on Sept. 15 at around 8:15 p.m. when Fuentes bolted from his car leading to a foot chase. Police later found Fuentes hiding behind a pillar in the courtyard of a senior assisted living facility, the Sheriff's Office said.

Body-camera footage shows Officer Mike Morris, an eight-year veteran with the department, aiming a rifle toward the pillar and ordering Fuentes to step out.

"I know you're out there," Morris is heard saying. "Come out with your hands up. You have a felony warrant. I believe you're armed."

Fuentes replies that he is armed and Morris warns that he will shoot him if he doesn't come out with his hands up when Fuentes repeats that he is armed.

Morris continues ordering Fuentes to come out with his hands up when Fuentes threatens to shoot himself.

Another officer tells Fuentes "show us your hands, bud," but Fuentes refuses.

"No, f--- you guys," Fuentes says. "I'm gonna die before I go back, you hear me?"

An officer tells Fuentes "It doesn't have to be that way" to which Fuentes replies, "Well, it's gonna be that way."

Footage from Morris' body-camera shows Morris taking a few steps back and firing a single shot a few seconds after Fuentes' reply. Police say Fuentes "made a furtive movement," though Fuentes isn't in view of Morris' camera when Morris fires.

Police rendered first-aid to Fuentes before he was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and will submit its findings to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for review.

Morris has since been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, as is standard protocol.

