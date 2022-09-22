ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students

By Don Juan Fasho
 3 days ago

A man was shot by a bus stop that was carrying students.

Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg.

According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy Jones, the bus driver called 911 to send a medical response team for an injured person.

The suspected shooter ran from the scene but was soon arrested by District 3 officers. He has been identified as 19-year-old Raquan Morris, according to police.

