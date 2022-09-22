Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
A man was shot by a bus stop that was carrying students.
Via Fox19
Police say the victim was near a Metro bus stop on Rutledge Street when the suspect shot him in the leg.
According to Metro’s external affairs spokesperson, Brandy Jones, the bus driver called 911 to send a medical response team for an injured person.
The suspected shooter ran from the scene but was soon arrested by District 3 officers. He has been identified as 19-year-old Raquan Morris, according to police.
