Gigi Hadid and Robyn Lively React After Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi Outside Her Home
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively not so subtly revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds by walking the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women Summit on Sept. 15 in a gold sequined mini dress that put her growing baby bump front and center.
Gigi Hadid Might Be Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Oldest' GF In A While But She Broke A 'Girl Code'
Leonardo DiCaprio is back on the dating scene after his recent break-up with long-term girlfriend Camilla Morrone, and he didn't wait long to find a new leading lady in his life in the form of supermodel Gigi Hadid, as per recent reports. According to the US Weekly, the Titanic actor...
It 'Hurt My Feelings': Nicola Peltz Beckham Clarifies Her Relationship With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham After Wedding Drama
After rumors swirled that Nicola Peltz didn't get along with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, she is now speaking out on their relationship, explaining that everything got taken out of context when she didn't wear a dress made by the Spice Girl alum. Article continues below advertisement. “Well, I was planning...
Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Casually Coordinate In Stacked Platform Heels & Nike Air Force 1’s
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were a casual coordinated couple while out in New York City on Wednesday. The dynamic duo strut through the streets of the Big Apple before making their way to a meeting. Peltz looked cool and comfortable for the outing, stepping out in a black sheer long-sleeve top. Adding a pop of color to her look, the actress wore aqua blue trousers. The low-rise bottoms had a wide waistband and slight flare on the leg. The model accessorized with black sunglasses, a dainty necklace two gold bracelets and a chunky midi ring. She carried her must-haves in a...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College
Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims
After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
'Extremely Paranoid': Michael Jackson's Meltdown At Scientology Center With Lisa Marie Presley Exposed By Ex-Church Leader Enlisted To 'Convert' Pop Star
A former senior executive within the Church of Scientology detailed the strangest celebrity encounter he ever had in an explosive new book hitting shelves next week, RadarOnline.com can confirm, claiming it was with pop legend Michael Jackson and his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Mike Rinder had a central role in the church on the board of directors, often addressing matters for the controversial religion during his time with the organization from 1982 to 2007."I became the go-to person in Scientology for Lisa Marie Presley during her marriage to Jacko," Rinder wrote in an excerpt from his new memoir, A Billion...
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Prince William ‘simply can’t forgive’ Prince Harry for his behavior following royal exit, author claims
Prince William "simply can’t forgive" Prince Harry for the way things have unfolded for the royal family following his exit. The claim was made by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl in her new bombshell book titled "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown." While the book is expected to drop on Oct. 4, Vanity Fair published an excerpt on Wednesday.
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s former team call themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club,’ book claims
Former staffers who worked on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team before they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 called themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club" because of the difficulties in dealing with them, according to an excerpt from a new book. The duchess was also called a "narcissistic...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Rihanna Rocks Thigh-High Boots & Mini Getting Cozy With A$AP Rocky At Afterparty: Photo
Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous during her latest outing! The singer rocked a gray mini dress and black thigh-high boots as she left the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty with her 33-year-old boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. She had some of her long hair pulled back with some loose parts in the front and added jewelry and a glamourous makeup look to the outfit.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots
The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience. The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and...
