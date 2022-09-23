Read full article on original website
WNEM
Investigators recall traumatizing murder case one day after suspect pleads guilty
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A seasoned detective says the crime scene at Mark Latunski’s home was the worst thing he had ever seen in his career. The traumatic images were on his mind one day after Latunski admitted guilt in the murder of Kevin Bacon. “I was pretty...
Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Cannibalism, Gruesome Dating App Murder
He allegedly met his victim, Kevin Bacon, on a dating app.
Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon
CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
Suspect arrested in Washtenaw County shooting following month-long search
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A 26-year-old Whittaker man was arrested Thursday after a month-long investigation into a non-fatal shooting, police said. Daniel Lovell Keener, 26, was arrested Sept. 22 by Pittsfield Township police officers following more than a month of searching for a suspect in an Aug. 12 shooting, police said in a news release.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
Police: False police calls are wasting LPD resources
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on Thursday but found nothing but a confused homeowner when they get there. Fake calls like this one Lansing police responded to aren’t anything new, but the FBI is reporting an increase in what they call SWAT calls. SWAT calls are simply […]
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
fox2detroit.com
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills
DETROIT – There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-60 years for murdering his mother in 2017. Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
abc12.com
One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road. Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation found that a...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Police need help in homicide, other cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
