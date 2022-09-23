ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Corunna, MI
Shiawassee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
WLNS

Police: False police calls are wasting LPD resources

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police responded to a call of a shooting on Thursday but found nothing but a confused homeowner when they get there. Fake calls like this one Lansing police responded to aren’t anything new, but the FBI is reporting an increase in what they call SWAT calls. SWAT calls are simply […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mutilation#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Mlive Com
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills

DETROIT – There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-60 years for murdering his mother in 2017. Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
abc12.com

One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road. Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation found that a...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Police need help in homicide, other cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy