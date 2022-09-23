Oregon State Beavers hosting key recruiting weekend, highlighted by 4-star quarterback

The Oregon State Beavers football program is hosting the USC Trojans in a clash of undefeated Pac-12 Conference teams Saturday.

Hoping to take advantage of the big stage, Oregon State is hosting a collection of key West Coast visitors from the classes of 2023 and 2024.

Of note, while LSU four-star cornerback pledge Daylen Austin has tweeted he will be in Corvallis this weekend he is making the trip to support family- and is not currently slated to take part in a recruiting visit.

Here's a look at the visitor list:

Class of 2023

4-star quarterback Aidan Chiles ( Downey HS ; California); Committed to Oregon State — Rated the nation's No. 17 quarterback , Aidan Chiles was ready to commit to Oregon State, delayed his decision and entertained scholarship offers from Oregon and Washington.

In the end, however, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller felt the Beavers valued him most - and he believes the program is trending upward.

Chiles is arguably the headliner of Oregon State given his status as a four-star quarterback.

"First of all, every time I talked to them it was about family," he said. "They didn't compare to other schools, they talked and me and them and how we were going to be a family."

3-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom (Chaminade HS ; California); Committed to Oregon State — Isaiah Chisom held offers from nearly half the Pac-12 Conference, including California, USC and Washington.

All along Oregon State made him feel like home.

Simply put, Chisom believes he can be a highly-productive 'backer in Oregon State's scheme and he fell in love with Corvallis.

"I'm going to Oregon State," he said. "When we went up there the first time, me and coach (Trent) Bray talked like 45 minutes to an hour every time we were on the phone. We were texting a lot. No one else was really doing that with me. Throughout this whole thing I told my mom, 'I just want somebody who is showing me love.' That's what I was getting from Oregon State. Everybody in my family fell in love with them."

Chisom is likely to become a fan favorite quickly, and he has a chance to develop into a 100-tackle performer.

Class of 2024

4-star athlete Rahshawn Clark ( Federal Way HS ; Washington) — A top-100 national prospect in the class of 2024, Rahshawn Clark grades out as either a four-star wide receiver or defensive back.

The explosive 6-foot, 180-pound athlete holds double-digit offers, highlighted by Arizona, California, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and others.

3-star offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski ( Sumner HS ; Washington) — Rated the nation's No. 27 interior offensive lineman, Dylan Sikorski has already picked up offer from Air Force and Oregon State.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is part of a major trend of developing offensive line talent in the state of Washington.

3-star offensive line Fox Crader (Evergreen HS ; Washington) — A 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle prospect, Fox Crader is generating much more buzz than his current three-star ranking.

He holds offers from Arizona State, Miami, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV and Washington .

3-star tight end Wyatt Hook ( Homestead HS ; California) — The 6-foot-6, 235-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 25 tight end.

He holds offers from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State and Washington State.

3-star tight end Mason Cowgill ; 3-star defensive lineman Jackson Cowgill ( Erie HS ; Colorado) — Twin brothers Mason and Jackson Cowgill are rated the nation's No. 9 and 10 prospects in the state of Colorado.

Mason is a tight end, while Jackson is a solid-framed 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive line prospect who could put on weight and skyrocket.

3-star cornerback Nikko Klemm ( Sheldon HS ; Oregon) — One of the top defensive backs in the state of Oregon, Nikko Klemm is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback.

He is a bubble offer athlete for Oregon State, and could earn one if he continues to make the leap that we've seen so far this fall.

3-star tight end Jayden Fortier ( Tualatin HS ; Oregon) — Rated the nation's No. 35 tight end, Jayden Fortier holds a lone offer from Colorado State.

He is rated No. 13 player in the state of Oregon, but is likely to climb up several spots.