Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game
A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives. That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but […] The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Legislature back in action, LGBTQ training videos make waves: Your guide to Michigan politics
The Michigan state legislature was back in full force this week for the first session days since July— so buckle up, sit back and peruse the highlights of what was a week full of Michigan political news. With the Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the House on Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
spectrumnews1.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sample ballots now available on My Voter Page
ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot is designed to replicate the...
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
Albany Herald
Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot
ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment...
spectrumnews1.com
Ian strengthens into a hurricane in the Caribbean, is forecast to become a major storm and head toward Cuba and Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Ian strengthens into a hurricane in the Caribbean, is forecast to become a major storm and head toward Cuba and Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabe.org
Georgia moves forward with very limited cannabis and experts eye what could test the state's elections
Georgia officials moved through a long-stalled final approval for low-THC cannabis oil. We also look at what some experts say will test Georgia’s elections. And we are with the final tenants as the move out of the dilapidated Forest Cove apartments.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
spectrumnews1.com
Program aims to give a boost to kids impacted by the pandemic
OHIO — Now that kids have returned to school, more opportunities for families to help their children get a boost in their learning have opened up. The Ohio Department of Education is offering hundreds of dollars in credit to help kids whose learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Get your COVID booster & $100 at Stonecrest Mall this Saturday
Dekalb County is giving Georgians an extra incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, money in their pockets. This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonecrest Mall, DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will be giving anyone who receives a vaccine or booster a $100 prepaid debit card. Books and backpacks will also be given away at the event.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
Comments / 0