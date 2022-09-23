ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game

A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives.  That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but […] The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
LA GRANGE, KY
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Albany Herald

Sample ballots now available on My Voter Page

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot is designed to replicate the...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
spectrumnews1.com

Program aims to give a boost to kids impacted by the pandemic

OHIO — Now that kids have returned to school, more opportunities for families to help their children get a boost in their learning have opened up. The Ohio Department of Education is offering hundreds of dollars in credit to help kids whose learning was significantly impacted by the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Get your COVID booster & $100 at Stonecrest Mall this Saturday

Dekalb County is giving Georgians an extra incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, money in their pockets. This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonecrest Mall, DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will be giving anyone who receives a vaccine or booster a $100 prepaid debit card. Books and backpacks will also be given away at the event.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

