Daily Princetonian
To witness ‘The Thunder of the Present’: A thrilling encounter with the vocal music of today
On a stage fizzing with the magic of a composer’s, poet’s, and performer’s talents uniting into a single voice, a lone soprano sang: “the pause between the flash of lightning and the thunderclap / is the time we have for reading / ‘the thunder of the present.’”
Daily Princetonian
Nassau Street welcomes slate of new restaurants
With a new academic year, comes new restaurants sprouting around Princeton. Here are a few that have recently opened (or are soon to open!) in town, just in time for that time of year when you start craving something — anything — other than dining hall food. illy...
Daily Princetonian
Divest Princeton joins 2022 global climate strike with protest in front of Nassau Hall
On Friday, Sept. 23, Divest Princeton held a demonstration in front of Nassau Hall as part of the 2022 Global Climate Strike. The group of majority first-year participants sang protest songs, chanted, and held signs calling on the University to divest from fossil fuels. Facing the steps of Nassau Hall,...
Daily Princetonian
First-years hit Prospect Avenue for the first time
From Colonial to Cloister, the Class of 2026 were found roaming Prospect Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 15, the first night that eating clubs officially invited the first-year class to attend parties on “the Street.”. Despite the Class of 2026 being the largest class ever at the University, “[t]he number...
Daily Princetonian
Jack Gallahan
To witness ‘The Thunder of the Present’: A thrilling encounter with the vocal music of today. “As I listened, I caught a few glimpses of this euphoric realm, where the physicality of musical expression is fully embraced — where music is not only something we do, but something we are.” Contributing Prospect Writer Jack Gallahan reviews Princeton Sound Kitchen’s latest performance, “New Works for Voice.”
Daily Princetonian
University Health Services announces new COVID-19 ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ policy
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. In response to rising undergraduate COVID-19 cases on campus, University Health Services (UHS) has enacted a new policy to increase support for students who have tested positive for COVID-19. “To students who have recently contracted COVID-19, we offer our sincerest commiserations,”...
Daily Princetonian
Women's rugby drops contest at Harvard, 102–0
Saturday was a special day in Cambridge, as Ivy League rival Harvard Crimson (3–0) hosted the Princeton Tigers (0–4) in their 40-year anniversary of women’s rugby at Harvard. Despite strong defensive efforts in the second half, the speed and experience of the Crimson pushed them to victory, as the Tigers lost 102–0.
Daily Princetonian
Women’s volleyball dominates Penn in Ivy opener
In an electric Ivy League opener, women’s volleyball (9–2, 1–0 Ivy) increased their winning streak to six games with a 3–0 win against Penn (1–10, 0–1 Ivy). The first set was a battle, with back and forth volleys all around. The score was tied at six early, but then Princeton began to pull away. Soon enough, the score was 15–10 Princeton, which led Penn to call a timeout. The Princeton lead didn’t drop below four, with the Tigers claiming the set and taking the lead 1–0.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton football defeats Lehigh 29–17 in home opener
In their first home game of the season, the Princeton Tigers football team (2–0 overall, 0–0 Ivy League) defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1–3 overall, 1–0 Patriot League) with a 29–17 win on Powers Field in a highly physical contest. While the Tigers came off...
