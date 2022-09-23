In an electric Ivy League opener, women’s volleyball (9–2, 1–0 Ivy) increased their winning streak to six games with a 3–0 win against Penn (1–10, 0–1 Ivy). The first set was a battle, with back and forth volleys all around. The score was tied at six early, but then Princeton began to pull away. Soon enough, the score was 15–10 Princeton, which led Penn to call a timeout. The Princeton lead didn’t drop below four, with the Tigers claiming the set and taking the lead 1–0.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO