Foresthill, CA

Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Foresthill, CA
Rocklin Police arrest man for starting structure fire

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department and Rocklin Police Department responded to an apartment complex after getting a report about a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Rocklin police, the fire was isolated to an apartment in the 5700 block of Springview Dr. Rocklin fire was able to extinguish the fire […]
ROCKLIN, CA
The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill

While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
FORESTHILL, CA
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PG&E sued by residents who allege the utility's equipment started the Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY – PG&E is now being sued by a group of residents for allegedly starting the Mosquito Fire.The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the utility as the defendant. According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are residents or had property located in El Dorado and Placer counties. A total of 16 plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit. The filing also alleges that PG&E's power lines started the fire back on Sept. 6. No official cause has been determined, but PG&E did file an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission about an electrical fault that was recorded around the same time as the start of the Mosquito Fire. As of Friday, the wildfire is now 76,575 acres and 60% contained. A total of 78 structures have been destroyed and another 13 have been damaged, Cal Fire says. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Camino undercrossing ready to roll

The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
CAMINO, CA
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.  
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

