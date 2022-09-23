Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
SFist
Surprise, Surprise: PG&E Sued Over Alleged Responsibility for Mosquito Fire
A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company was recently filed with the San Francisco Superior Court that alleges the company was responsible for the Mosquito Fire. And, of course, the utility released a statement on Friday deflecting its implied liability. In a bit of not-all-too-shocking news, a suit filed...
Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
South Placer Fire District closing two fire stations due to limited budget
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two fire stations -- both part of the South Placer Fire District -- are closing Saturday in Granite Bay. The district wrote in a statement operational costs are higher than its revenue source. "This is largely a result of inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards,...
Rocklin Police arrest man for starting structure fire
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department and Rocklin Police Department responded to an apartment complex after getting a report about a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Rocklin police, the fire was isolated to an apartment in the 5700 block of Springview Dr. Rocklin fire was able to extinguish the fire […]
El Dorado Hills 8-year-old becomes California's youngest skydiver
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An eight year old from El Dorado Hills became California's youngest skydiver Saturday, when the Jackson Elementary third grader jumped from 7500 feet with his instructor over Delta, Colorado. "I was expecting it to be scarier," said Max Hook, who spoke to ABC10 alongside...
norsenotes.com
The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill
While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
abc10.com
California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
Cal Fire: Fire season 'not even close' to being over even with September rain
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — The rainfall was a welcome sight, especially for those living in the towns threatened by the Mosquito Fire in Placer County and El Dorado County. The rare September showers became a game changer for firefighters in finally being able to stop an out of control wildfire from destroying more property.
PG&E sued by residents who allege the utility's equipment started the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY – PG&E is now being sued by a group of residents for allegedly starting the Mosquito Fire.The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the utility as the defendant. According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are residents or had property located in El Dorado and Placer counties. A total of 16 plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit. The filing also alleges that PG&E's power lines started the fire back on Sept. 6. No official cause has been determined, but PG&E did file an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission about an electrical fault that was recorded around the same time as the start of the Mosquito Fire. As of Friday, the wildfire is now 76,575 acres and 60% contained. A total of 78 structures have been destroyed and another 13 have been damaged, Cal Fire says.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Mountain Democrat
Camino undercrossing ready to roll
The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
Elk Grove dog owner story reviewed by professional dog trainer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Faryal Kabir says Zeus, her 1-year-old German Shepherd, is set to be euthanized by the City after he bit a man — and weeks later an officer. The city says she failed to follow a set of guidelines after they classified...
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes
YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
