Police investigating deadly shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 | 5:43 A.M. – The Goose Creek Police Department confirmed Friday morning that a male victim died as a result of the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as of Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the second victim.

—

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is investigating Thursday after a shooting at a fast food restaurant.

According to GCPD, two people were shot at the Taco Bell on Highway 52.



Officers were there shortly before 10:00 p.m. investigating.

Initially, two victims were reported. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. GCPD said the hospital reported another two victims, but later confirmed that the hospital had made a mistake and the number or victims remained at two.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

GCPD has not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been identified. Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

