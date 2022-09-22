Read full article on original website
Utah Football Dismantles Flailing ASU in Tempe
The University of Utah football team picked up a dominant win over Arizona State on Saturday night, moving them to 1-0 in Pac-12 play on the young season. The Sun Devils are in turmoil after firing head coach Herm Edwards last week, and the Utes took advantage of a team in flux with a complete dismantling of ASU, 31-13.
Utah Volleyball Splits Matches For Pac-12 Opening Weekend
The University of Utah volleyball team competed in their first Pac-12 matches of the year over this past weekend, facing off against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Here’s how the weekend went down. In the opening set, the Buffaloes and Utes traded...
Utah Soccer Wins Thrilling Match Against Arizona
The University of Utah women’s soccer team kicked off their first Pac-12 game against the University of Arizona this past Friday night. Utah (4-2-2) staged a comeback victory against the Wildcats (3-2-2) at their home Ute Field. The Utes gave up a first-half goal, however they fought back, scoring two goals to win 2-1.
