Leland Picks up Big Non-Conference Win Over St. Francis

LELAND – The Leland Comets earned a big non-conference win over Traverse City St. Francis in four sets on Thursday night.

The Comets came into play ranked second in the state in Div. 4. Traverse City St. Francis was ranked sixth in Div. 3.

Leland jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, winning the first frame 25-12. It was much closer in the second set but Leland edged St. Francis 25-23. The Gladiators returned the favor with a narrow 26-24 victory in the third set before Leland closed it out with a 25-19 win in set four.