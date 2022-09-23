ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, MI

Leland Picks up Big Non-Conference Win Over St. Francis

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
LELAND – The Leland Comets earned a big non-conference win over Traverse City St. Francis in four sets on Thursday night.

The Comets came into play ranked second in the state in Div. 4. Traverse City St. Francis was ranked sixth in Div. 3.

Leland jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, winning the first frame 25-12. It was much closer in the second set but Leland edged St. Francis 25-23. The Gladiators returned the favor with a narrow 26-24 victory in the third set before Leland closed it out with a 25-19 win in set four.

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

