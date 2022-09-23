Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Why Baton Rouge is pushing hard for a new stormwater fee — but not giving many details
When creating a stormwater utility district that will require residents to pay a new fee, East Baton Rouge Parish leaders trumpeted its benefits for preventing floods and cleaning up waterways. But some Metro Council members asked: Why are we being asked so urgently to create this district before we can tell residents how much the fee will cost?
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Police Jury hope federal grant could pay for equipment needed in natural disasters
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury has approved a tentative list of equipment and projects designed to help the parish and its municipalities cope with natural disasters, such as hurricanes. The jury’s grant consultant, HGA, is drawing up the list for possible federal funding, Homeland Security Director Darryl Buhler said...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
fox8live.com
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
NOLA.com
Letters: Fix the roads, yes, but let's also redo construction from previous work
Your editorial on Sept. 13 certainly touched on an important aspect of providing the funding necessary for improving the sad shape of our roads in Louisiana. However, one of the underlying issues of our roads is the basic quality of the original construction. For whatever reason, we have some of the most poorly constructed roads to be found anywhere in the country.
See it: Council seeks restraining order against Cantrell
The council claims that the money is going to hundreds of people with no way of tracking the recipients or amounts.
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
theadvocate.com
Huge caseloads, high stakes: The dire situation Louisiana’s child welfare workers face
Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang. It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood. Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about a caseworker handling the...
lsuagcenter.com
Slow down, pay attention on the road during sugarcane harvest season
(09/23/22) NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — Sugarcane farmers have begun their harvest, and that means south Louisiana sugar mills have opened their gates to accept the first loads of this year’s crop. It also means highways are becoming busy with tractors and trucks hauling cane to be processed. LSU AgCenter...
fox8live.com
Insurance agents say mortgage companies are contributing to the insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid the ongoing insurance crisis some mortgage companies are being blamed for some of the pain homeowners are feeling after their coverage was canceled by insurers who failed, or left Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. Ross Fayard owns Amstate Insurance. “For whatever reason, mortgage companies are dragging...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
wbrz.com
5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area
The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
