Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Suspect, officer injured in Henderson police shooting near Eastern, St. Rose Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect and an officer were injured in a police shooting in Henderson Monday morning. The department said in a statement the officer-involved shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, in the western part of the city.
news3lv.com
2 suspects arrested for beating 62-year-old man to death in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly beating a 62-year-old man to death in Henderson late Friday night, according to police. Officers got a report of a battery around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of N. Boulder Highway, north of Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police said in a statement posted to social media.
news3lv.com
18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Chisolm Trail, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, officials said. At about 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, LVMPD patrol officers responded to a murder-suicide in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman inside the home with gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
news3lv.com
Missing Torrah has been recovered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Torah stolen on the Las Vegas Strip has been recovered and returned. Las Vegas police posted a photo on Friday afternoon, confirming that they have returned the Torah to its rightful owner. It was stolen from a casino back in June and the suspect...
news3lv.com
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
CCSD hosts job fair seeking bus drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District continues to get more bus drivers hired and on the road. Since June, CCSD has been holding job fairs monthly with the goal of getting more people out applying and ultimately hired. Applicants can apply onsite and speak to current...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Water main system shut down near Industrial Road
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The water main on Industrial Road will be shut down on Sunday. Due to reconstruction from Yucca Street to Canyon Road, water valves and water systems will be replaced. Water main shutdown will begin from 9 p.m - 6 a.m between Canyon Road and Wells...
news3lv.com
Singer blackbear headlines at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Superstar blackbear sold out Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Friday night. The singer debuted his first tour since 2019, showcasing his latest album "in loving memory." He introduced new songs "dead inside" and "toxic energy" while bringing back some fan favorites like "hot girl bummer." To...
news3lv.com
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
news3lv.com
Imagine Dragons raises $3.5 million at eighth annual Rise Up Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Imagine Dragons raised $3.5 million in the fight to support children battling pediatric cancer. Imagine Dragon's Tyler Robinson Foundation hosted its eighth annual Rise Up Gala on Friday at Resorts World Las Vegas. The fundraising event featured a live performance from the band and appearances...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
news3lv.com
Hundreds of local volunteers step out to take part in annual 'Day of Caring' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of volunteers are expected to take part in dozens of local service events Friday as United Way of Southern Nevada hosts the organization's annual Day of Caring. Reps with United Way of Southern Nevada say more than 700 people will come together through several...
news3lv.com
Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
news3lv.com
6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab some gloves and trash bags, and get ready to clean up your local parks alongside other community members. The 6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here, and you can get involved. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m....
news3lv.com
Nonprofit community job fair coming to Las Vegas on Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fifteen local organizations are coming together this weekend during a 'Work With Purpose' community job fair. The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus, located at 6300 W Oakey Blvd. Job seekers...
news3lv.com
Great American Cookies hosts grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to smell freshly baked cookies from a brand new bakery. Great American Cookies is opening its first location in the valley. Get a taste of the original cookie cake recipe from 1977 at the grand opening on Saturday, September 24. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Imagine Dragons gala concert, Miranda Lambert residency
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the weekend, which means there's plenty of entertainment available around Las Vegas. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about Imagine Dragons' upcoming gala concert and the opening of Miranda Lambert's residency on the Strip. He also talks about Bruno Mars headlining New...
Comments / 0