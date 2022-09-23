ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conover, NC

21-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in Conover collision, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CONOVER, N.C. — A 21-year-old man riding a Harley-Davidson was killed Thursday morning when a pickup truck pulled out of a driveway in Conover and collided with the motorcycle, troopers said.

The deadly crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road.

Gregory Allen Propst died at the scene after his 2001 Harley hit the 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by 58-year-old Eddie Huffman, who was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

