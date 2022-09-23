ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JORf8_0i6l2LiX00

Some icons have truly left this world too early. It’s a tragedy when anyone doesn’t make it to see old age, but when it happens to a well-known public figure, it’s like a bit of their art and legacy dies with them. What might Freddie Mercury have created if he were granted the gift of long life? Bruce Lee? Princess Diana?

Their futures might be mere musings of our imagination, but thanks to a lot of creativity (and a little tech) we can now get a glimpse into what these celebrities might have looked like when they were older.

Alper Yesiltas , an Istanbul-based lawyer and photographer, created a photography series titled “ As If Nothing Happened, ” which features eerily realistic portraits of long gone celebrities in their golden years. To make the images as real looking as possible, Yesiltas incorporated various photo editing programs such as Adobe Lightroom and VSCO, as well as the AI photo-enhancing software Remini.

“The hardest part of the creative process for me is making the image feel ‘real’ to me,” Yesiltas wrote about his passion project. “The moment I like the most is when I think the image in front of me looks as if it was taken by a photographer.”

Yesiltas’ meticulousness paid off, because the results are uncanny.

Along with each photo, Yesiltas writes a bittersweet message “wishing” how things might have gone differently …
as if nothing happened.


Freddie Mercury

www.instagram.com

“I wish he hadn't got that disease.

There are plenty of amazing Freddie Mercury tributes and impersonators out there, but there will only ever be ONE Freddie Mercury.

Heath Ledger

www.instagram.com

Alper Yesiltas on Instagram: "Heath Ledger #asifnothinghappened #ai #artificialintelligence #heathledger"

“I wish he hadn't been affected by the exhaustion of his role.

One of Ledger's most notable roles is queer cowboy Ennis Del Mar in Ang Lee's iconic 2005 romantic western drama "Brokeback Mountain." In a time when queer storytelling was still taboo, Ledger's honest and compassionate portrayal broke down a lot of barriers for future stories.

Though Ledger officially died due to an overdose, many believe it was his role of The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” that pushed him over the edge.

Janis Joplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KylRG_0i6l2LiX00

Bored Panda

Joplin would be 79.

I wish she hadn't sought the inspiration she needed elsewhere.

The powerful singer with electric stage presence is still one of the greatest female rock stars of all time. Scratch that—one of the greatest rock stars of all time, period.

Jimi Hendrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytZx6_0i6l2LiX00

Bored Panda

Hendrix would be 80.

I wish he hadn't sought the inspiration he needed elsewhere.

Like Joplin and Ledger, Hendrix died due to an overdose —though many have speculated that it was instead the result of foul play .

Michael Jackson

www.instagram.com

Alper Yesiltas on Instagram: "I would like to share with you the first piece of my AI based project called "As if nothing happened". Behind this project lies the question of "how would people look if some great events had not happened to them". I look forward to your feedback and suggestions. - "Hicbir sey olmamis gibi" isimli AI tabanli projemin ilk parcasini sizinle paylasmak istiyorum. Bu projenin arkasinda "insanlarin baslarina bazi buyuk olaylar gelmeseydi nasil gorunurlerdi" sorusu yatiyor. Geri donuslerinizi ve onerilerinizi bekliyorum. - #ai #aiart #artificialintelligence #michaeljackson #mj"

I wish he hadn't faced vitiligo.

However questionable his personal life was, the King of Pop made some of the biggest contributions to music of all time. People continue to sing his songs , and likely will for a very, very long time.

Kurt Cobain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288Ijm_0i6l2LiX00

Bored Panda

Cobain would be 55.

“I wish he had decided to stay.

The insightful , poetic and troubled Cobain took his life at 27. His story is a cautionary tale that success does not necessarily help thwart struggles with mental health.

Bruce Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxsjs_0i6l2LiX00

Bored Panda

Lee would be 81.

I wish he hadn't taken that painkiller that day.

The actor and martial-arts expert died at 32 , officially due to a harmful reaction to a painkiller. His philosophies around kung fu, however, are eternal.

John Lennon

www.instagram.com

Alper Yesiltas on Instagram: "I would like to share with you the third piece of my AI based project called "As if nothing happened". Behind this project lies the question of "how would people look if some great events had not happened to them". I look forward to your feedback and suggestions. - "Hicbir sey olmamis gibi" isimli AI tabanli projemin ucuncu parcasini sizinle paylasmak istiyorum. Bu projenin arkasinda "insanlarin baslarina bazi buyuk olaylar gelmeseydi nasil gorunurlerdi" sorusu yatiyor. Geri donuslerinizi ve onerilerinizi bekliyorum. - #ai #aiart #artificialintelligence #johnlennon #beatles #thebeatles"

I wish he hadn't been in New York that day.

Legendary artist and activist John Lennon was fatally wounded by a gunshot in December 1980. The last thing he talked about, revealed ex-wife Yoko Ono in an interview , was the desire to see his son before he went to sleep.

Elvis Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Y5Ol_0i6l2LiX00

Bored Panda

Presley would be 87.

I wish he decided to live a life where he paid more attention to the health of his heart.

Had Presley not died of cardiac arrest, he would be 87 this year.

Tupac Shakur

www.instagram.com

Alper Yesiltas on Instagram: "I would like to share with you the 4th piece of my AI based project called "As if nothing happened". Behind this project lies the question of "how would people look if some great events had not happened to them". I look forward to your feedback and suggestions. - "Hicbir sey olmamis gibi" isimli AI tabanli projemin 4'uncu parcasini sizinle paylasmak istiyorum. Bu projenin arkasinda "insanlarin baslarina bazi buyuk olaylar gelmeseydi nasil gorunurlerdi" sorusu yatiyor. Geri donuslerinizi ve onerilerinizi bekliyorum. - #ai #aiart #artificialintelligence #tupac #2pac #tupacshakur #2pacshakur #asifnothinghappened"

“I wish he hadn't been involved in that event that would cause him to face the mafia.

The cause of Tupac’s untimely death is also one of debate and speculation. According to some, he never died at all. What we can all agree on—he was one of hip-hop's most iconic figures.

Princess Diana

www.instagram.com

Alper Yesiltas on Instagram: "As if nothing happened.. #diana #princessdiana #ai #artificialintelligence #asifnothinghappened"

This one seems to be a new addition to the collection, so no wistful message. Although I’m sure the general sentiment is “ I wish she were still here .”

AI-generated art is a controversial topic, to be sure. Some consider it a new, innovative medium. Others see it as devoid of any real creativity at all, as it’s produced by a machine, rather than a human. Many are concerned that, as is the case with many jobs that get machine automated, it will threaten the livelihood of actual illustrators.

Those concerns are certainly valid, but perhaps there’s a balance to be found here, as Yesiltas seems to have accomplished. Previously, another artist similarly created stunningly lifelike portraits of cartoon characters from “ Encanto ” and ”The Simpsons.” These works still required the human touch, and were carefully crafted over time rather than cracked out in mere seconds, as is the case with a lot of AI art.

At its best, AI art helps remind us, as Yesiltas puts it, that "anything imaginable can be shown in reality.” Which, at the end of the day, could be said for any art.

Comments / 11

Related
Indy100

Artist who thinks small ‘blown away’ by online support after 24-year hiatus

A miniature artist who had not painted in 24 years has said creating five-by-five centimetre portraits is her way “of getting art to everybody”.Anna Howard, 49, said she is “overwhelmed” by the hundreds of reviews left for her miniature sculptures and portraits that require her to use “tiny, tiny” brushes with just five bristles, and that have gained her over 5,000 followers on Twitter.She dropped out of Glasgow School of Art at 24, working in catering ever since, and had not picked up a paintbrush in over 20 years when the pandemic hit and she decided to revive her passion...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
John Lennon
Person
Tupac Shakur
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Freddie Mercury#Vsco#Ai
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne is responsible for the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Upworthy

Upworthy

119K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy