The Kardashian Family's 'House Of The Dragon' Skit Leaves Social Media Divided

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
Terence Patrick

From Calabasas to ... Westeros? On Wednesday, September 22, the same night the second season of The Kardashians premiered, The Late Late Show with James Corden debuted a comical House of the Dragon -themed sketch that starred Kim Kardashian and a few of her family members — but not everyone was tickled by The Targashians skit.

"That show [is] ruined now!" wrote one Twitter user in response. "And The House of the Dragon too!"

"This is so lame," commented another person, with a third simply writing, "Cringe."

On the other hand, the video left a chunk of viewers in stitches. "Y'all need to make this a show," tweeted one fan. "I can't believe I'm this hooked like it's an actual thing." Another viewer noted they're "not a huge Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan ... but if they did a whole season of a [ Game of Thrones ] spoof I would eat that up."

Terence Patrick

The famous family poked fun at themselves throughout the bit, with Kardashian posing for "Jouster's Illustrated" cameras and giving the scoop on all of her businesses, such as the "armored shapewear line."

OK! HELPS YOU WITH THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS' LATEST PRODUCT LAUNCHES & ICONIC COLLECTIONS

Momager Kris Jenner got in on the fun too, as did Kylie Jenner , who referenced one of her viral quotes when she belted out, "Rise and shine, the throne is mine."

Terence Patrick

Oddly enough, the morning after the sketch aired, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West gave a very candid interview on Good Morning America where he expressed his regrets to the reality star for attacking her and her loved ones via social media rants.

"This is the mother of my children," he stated. "I apologize for any stress that I have caused."

Still, the father-of-four clarified that he feels the need to share his opinions on matters that involve his and his ex's children.

"It hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they're watching, what they're eating," he said. "I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can't say out loud. I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men's voices matter."

