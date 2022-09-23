East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday.

This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a busy fair.

“There’s always a lot of people that attend and that is good, but what we want to make sure is that everybody is safe doing it,” said Erbaugh.

He says people need to be patient while looking for parking.

“Parking has always been an issue at the East Texas State Fair, so really parking is going to be about the same,” said John Sykes, the East Texas State Fair president.

Tyler PD will be patrolling the fair, parking lots and surrounding areas at all times.

“Safety is our number one concern at the police department, whether that be where you cross Front Street or where you pick up and drop off or safety inside the fair. What we do is prepare ahead for all those things,” said Erbaugh.

He says it’s important that you cross at a dedicated crossing spot to keep you and your children safe.

“Don’t leave any belongings in your cars. Don’t leave anything in plain view in your cars. Lock your cars and that way you don’t have to worry about that while you are enjoying the fair,” said Erbaugh.

If you do bring items into the fair instead of leaving them in your car they have a clear bag policy. Tyler PD will make sure you follow all the rules.

“We won’t tolerate any type of fighting or physical altercations, you will be kicked out of the fair. We will not tolerate any kind of stealing or any kind of issues with getting tickets or any kind of disputes like that,” said Erbaugh.

He adds that it is important for your children to know all your information in case something was to happen.

“We’re there and please contact us if you need us,” said Erbaugh.

He says your safety is a priority.

