Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August. Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. Tucson...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that two people were injured in the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history. The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
ABC 15 News
Tucson man arrested after killing, dismembering man he kidnapped over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX — A Tucson man has been jailed in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a man kidnapped from a Phoenix home last week. According to police documents, officers were initially called to investigate a possible kidnapping from a home in West Phoenix on Monday. A woman reportedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How constable's killer got his gun
A Tucson man has been charged by a criminal complaint for Making a False Statement to Law Enforcement during the investigation into the mass shooting.
Witness in Christopher Clements trial questions if victim was murdered
Christopher Clements is on trial for kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. His defense argued whether or not Gonzalez was murdered.
18-year-old charged with fleeing at high speed from immigration checkpoint
On Sept. 20, 18-year-old Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint of High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint and Illegal Entry
TPD looking for a hit-and-run driver
On September 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Arizona's Family reporter Holly Bock was live with students from ASU who shared about Hispanic Heritage Month during Sparky's Touchdown Tailgate. Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
KOLD-TV
DAY 8: Defense to call first witness in Christopher Clements murder trial
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 23 with the defense calling its first witness. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. The current...
KOLD-TV
DAY 7: State rests case in Christopher Clements murder trial
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Thursday, Sept. 22. A juror was removed, a motion by the defense was denied, and the state rested its case on day 7 of the high-profile murder trial. In total, the state called...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
Police: Woman critically injured in Friday Miracle Mile shooting
A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile. Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.
Comments / 2