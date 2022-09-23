ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Arizona's Family reporter Holly Bock was live with students from ASU who shared about Hispanic Heritage Month during Sparky's Touchdown Tailgate. Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

DAY 8: Defense to call first witness in Christopher Clements murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 23 with the defense calling its first witness. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. The current...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

DAY 7: State rests case in Christopher Clements murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Thursday, Sept. 22. A juror was removed, a motion by the defense was denied, and the state rested its case on day 7 of the high-profile murder trial. In total, the state called...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
TUCSON, AZ

