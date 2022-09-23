BR Police Says ‘Misinformation’ Hurting Allie Rice Murder Investigation as Reward Hits $37,500 and Counting

Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night. The shooting took place at the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard before 10:00 p.m. That location is right next to BRPD headquarters at 9000 Airline...
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
Baton Rouge Police identify man killed in Avenue H shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the man who was killed in Sunday (September 25) morning shooting off Blount Road. Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m., where they found 18-year-old Kevin...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported in the Airline Highway/Goodwood area. But three people...
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up. The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin...
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
Hit and Run off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
Attacker breaks into apartment, shoots 25-year-old dead, Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for breaking into an apartment at a complex near LSU and shooting a 25-year-old man dead, Baton Rouge Police said — the latest in a spate of recent fatal shootings that have ruptured a lull in violence in the city. Alvin Allen...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
Baton Rouge police chief defends chase that ended in fatal crash: 'We prevented a shooting'
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defended the officers involved in a chase that ended in a fatal multi-vehicle crash this week, saying he believes they may have stopped a shooting after guns were found near the fleeing suspect's car. "We believe based on the information provided to us that...
Violent crime prompts increased police presence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – After a violent streak of crime terrorizing Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a press conference Thursday to address public concerns. “Over the last two weeks it’s very clear that we have seen an influx of...
APSO investigating fatal shooting in Darrow
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday (September, 23) at approximately 11:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was identified as Brenden Washington, 22 years old.
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent about their decisions
BATON ROUGE - Two different judges in the 19th Judicial District court are silent over their decisions to issue bonds to career criminals that got out and are now accused of committing more violent crimes. Judge Fred Crifasi and Judge Eboni Johnson Rose are not saying anything about what went...
