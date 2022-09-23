Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."

The inning began with Wesneski striking out Jack Suwinski and Zack Collins looking before getting Jason Delay to swing over an 82.4 mph slider.

Wesneski is the sixth pitcher to throw an immaculate inning this year, and just the second player from the National League, joining Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.

It's the fifth immaculate inning in Cubs history and the first since LaTroy Hawkins accomplished the feat in 2004. Wesneski joins Hawkins, Lynn McGlothen (1979), Bruce Sutter (1977) and Milt Pappas (1971) as the only Cubs to throw a flawless inning.