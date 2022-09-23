ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Kailua-kona, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona

Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hawaii Island#Big Island#Police#Violent Crime#Kona Patrol
mauinow.com

Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandvideonews.com

Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents

Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy