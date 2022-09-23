Read full article on original website
Indiana woman hit by car on Maui, hospitalized
A motor vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Maui, putting a woman in the hospital.
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
Hawai‘i Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Kailua-Kona
Authorities are looking for a male in connection to a stabbing near Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 10. According to Hawai‘i police, Kona patrol officers responded to the assault at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, at the park pavilion, officers learned the stabbing occurred after a 45-year-old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui
Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
Water main break prompts road closure in Makakilo
A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
Farrington Highway westbound lanes to be fully closed in Maili
Farrington Highway westbound lanes starting at Maipalaoa bridge in Maili will be fully closed due to the installation of new drain lines and relocating overhead lines.
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
