Guest
2d ago
I do believe the other officer should be terminated also! But, I do believe that their is more to this story! Who turn them in? Why? Why would she risk her 17 year career to change a accident report for a deputy? Think about it??
T.O
3d ago
I wonder if this is the same officer that took the stand in the courtroom and lied about me running a red light because his family member crashed into my car and accused me of running the light
Trump2024
3d ago
And he should be Charged just like any other person would be
