ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wallabies must turn hard luck into heroism to make Bledisloe history at Eden Park

By Angus Fontaine
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQdLv_0i6l0vyv00
Bernard Foley with referee Mathieu Raynal in the controversial closing stages of last week’s match against New Zealand in Melbourne. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

In the hullabaloo of their cruel last-minute defeat by the All Blacks in Melbourne, the true character of this Wallabies side has been exposed, ignored, mocked and crucified, but too seldom celebrated. Sure, they have lost the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year and let a winnable Rugby Championship slip, slumped to an all-time low of ninth on the world rankings and left their fans exasperated yet again.

But they also showed a grit of which Australians can be proud, and which may yet serve them well in the upcoming spring tour Tests against Scotland, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales, and the World Cup in France next September. For now they must face the All Blacks afresh by drawing strength from last week’s performance, a rousing, riotous fightback that almost secured a famous victory.

Down 31-13 in the final quarter in Melbourne, the Wallabies did not panic and throw caution to the wind as they might have (and did in the past). Instead they held their nerve, stuck to the game plan and backed themselves, and each other, to turn it around. This they did, calmly and ruthlessly laying on three fantastic tries in quick time, then nailing every kicking opportunity, to get their noses in front.

Related: Harsh refereeing costs Wallabies win and masks All Blacks’ weaknesses | Robert Kitson

What happened next will long be debated. Did Bernard Foley deliberately waste time by not kicking out? Did he not hear the referee’s instructions that “time off” was now “time on” over the crowd’s din? Did an obfuscating referee overstep his authority by pedantically enacting a law very rarely enforced? Does world rugby place too much emphasis on the rulebook and too little on “feel” for the game?

These questions deserve answers – and Rugby Australia has written to World Rugby asking for them while bemoaning “overbearing officials”. But there’s been no reply yet (maybe they mailed it?) and, while it all matters, and a referee deciding such an important Test is a terrible result for everyone, it’s history now. Sport has no soul and no memory, they say. And it certainly has no sympathy.

Bitter as they may be about Melbourne, the Wallabies have “parked it”, says coach Dave Rennie. There is another Bledisloe Test to prepare for this weekend, in the darkest depths of enemy territory. There are few sadder phrases in sport than “dead rubber”. Yes, the Bledisloe is gone, and with it the Rugby Championship, but the Wallabies must dig deeper for this Test than at any time this season.

Australia have not won a Test at Auckland’s Eden Park since Bob Hawke was prime minister, Crocodile Dundee was in cinemas and You’re the Voice was on the charts. The last time the Wallabies won there, 6 September 1986, Alan Jones was coach. That 22-9 victory was, he said: “Unreal, fantastic, phenomenal. Bigger than Quo Vadis, greater than anything.” Australia can achieve something equally unreal, fantastic and phenomenal if they win on Saturday.

The Wallabies haven’t won anywhere in New Zealand since 2001, and have lost 26 Tests there since then. But if they bring the grit that won them Tests against England in Perth and Argentina in Mendoza, and the flair that blew away South Africa in Adelaide and shocked the All Blacks last week, it’s possible.

Ravaged by injury all season, destabilised by the loss of their captain, Michael Hooper, in August and blighted by ill-discipline and hard luck, Rennie’s squad has shown huge character and spirit. Now they must square the series to prove to themselves and fans that Melbourne was no anomaly. If they break the Eden Park hoodoo and hurt the All Blacks on home turf, this season can be a success.

Rennie’s eight-man reshuffle in Melbourne paid dividends. The all-Melbourne backrow of Pete Samu, Rob Valetini and Rob Leota were imperious all night. But Leota has ruptured his achilles and, with Darcy Swain suspended for six weeks for his careless clean-out on Quinn Tupaea, veteran Caderyn Neville comes in at lock, alongside journeyman Jed Holloway and Harry Wilson on the flanks.

In the backs, fullback Andrew Kellaway’s two late tries have kept him in the No 15 jersey. But again Rennie hasn’t blooded underused Melbourne Storm convert Suliasi Vunivalu, a proven try-scorer (86 tries in 111 NRL games) capable of breaking the line and, at 192cm, competing in the air. With Marika Koroibete on the left and Vunivalu on the right, Australia might have boasted serious weaponry.

With the cool head and guile of Foley at pivot, the Wallabies are a chance of a boilover. The challenge is immense. The All Blacks are at their fortress with star Ardie Savea back in the black. And off-field, the AFL grand final and NRL prelims are competing for TV eyeballs. But if they keep the faith from last week, and fortune favours the brave, this gritty Wallabies side can still make a bit of history.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Parramatta to meet Newcastle in NRLW grand final after big Roosters boilover

Parramatta have upset defending champions Sydney Roosters to join last season’s wooden spooners Newcastle in the NRLW grand final. The Eels had snuck into the semi-finals with their only win of the season last week over the Broncos and were given no chance against the previously undefeated Roosters on Sunday. But they were never heeded in a stunning 24-10 victory.
RUGBY
The Independent

Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?

England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Rugby World Cup#Wallabies#New Zealand Rugby#World Rugby#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Melbourne
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Eddie Butler obituary

Eddie Butler was a rarity in top-class sport. He became more famous once his playing days were over for his work as a broadcaster, journalist and novelist. The one-time captain of Wales was the natural heir of the “voice of rugby”, Bill McLaren, with whom he shared the BBC commentary box in his early days as a broadcaster. Butler became, more specifically, the voice of Welsh rugby, his mellow tones from those chilly, winter afternoons high in TV gantries and press boxes warming the listener, while his printed words on the game equally delighted readers of the Observer and Guardian.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Zadie Smith on discovering the secret history of Black England: ‘Into my ignorance poured these remarkable facts’

Can say precisely where and when I first read Black England because I made a note of it on the flyleaf: Zadie Smith NW2 ’99. I was in the habit back then of using the books I bought as a record of the places and times of my life. Can’t remember what I hoped to gain by it – but I am grateful now to recall that I must have been back in my mum’s flat in Willesden Green, north-west London, and finishing my first novel. And if I was doing that, I must have bought Black England in Willesden Bookshop (now defunct) with a song in my heart. In order to write White Teeth, I was having to try to convince myself day after day, in what felt like a vacuum, that such an entity as “Black England” or “Black and Brown England” actually existed – and was worth writing a comic novel about. It’s incredible to think of now, but by 1999 I’d gone through 15 years of formal education, including a three-year English degree, without ever being given a book to study that made any reference whatsoever to the presence of individuals like me in the country in which I was born. Not a novel, not a history book. Nothing. Anything I read in that direction I had to either find myself, or rely on my enterprising mother to find. It was usually easier for both of us to work by analogy, and read things about our American diaspora cousins. So we generally did that. But here it was: Black England! And not a novel! History!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats live stream: how to watch the AFL Grand Final worldwide

They’ve only met once this year, but it’s time for the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats to come face to face again in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. The premiership game gets underway today (Saturday, September 24) at 2:30pm AEST – here’s how you can watch an AFL Grand Final live stream from anywhere in the world.
RUGBY
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy