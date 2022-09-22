Column: Manager Bob Melvin's timely talk doing wonders for Padres, even in Cardinals loss

Padres manager Bob Melvin, shown during Thursday's game against the Cardinals at Petco Park, re-engerized his team since a clubhouse meeting last week in Arizona. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

When the Padres fell to the Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sept. 15, the lethargic and uninspired effort caused manager Bob Melvin to fume , as little as the even-handed veteran does that sort of thing.

He walked into the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field and, in a you’re-better-than-this tone, channeled his inner disappointed parent more than paint-peeling fiery former basketball coach Bobby Knight. This, from a team full of All-Stars? This, from a roster with a payroll of nearly $219 million?

“It’s felt like a spark,” designated hitter Josh Bell said. “It’s tough that we put him in that situation where he felt like that was something we needed to hear. But since then, it seems like both sides of the ball and the pitching has been spot on.

“We came together and realized what’s at stake here.”

Call it providing a spark, flipping a switch or anything else that might frame the impact of Melvin’s message, but it ranks as far more than coincidence. There are the 2022 Padres before his own brand of tush torching and the version on the field now.

Whatever it was, it’s working.

The night-and-day-different Padres threatened to sweep the NL Central-leading Cardinals before falling 5-4 on Thursday at Petco Park. Even in a loss, the play seemed crisper, the energy level higher, the postseason prospects brighter.

Since The Talk, the Padres have scored to the lopsided tune of 26-4 through the five-game win streak leading into the Cardinals’ finale. Starting pitching felt elite again. Uniforms got dirtier defensively.

They won going away, as they did in a 12-3 romp of the Diamondbacks the day after Melvin recalibrated expectations. They won when things got tight, as they did Wednesday as starter Blake Snell tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in the type of 1-0 finish that becomes crucial in the postseason. They surged to 17 games over .500 to reach the brink of 2010’s high-water mark of 18.

Trade-deadline gem Juan Soto began hitting, Snell began peaking and closer Josh Hader began smothering ninth innings again.

They changed the perception of what seems possible in October.

“It just feels better,” said Melvin, when asked to gauge the state of things since his mini state of the union address. “And you know what, it’s guys coming together and understanding where we are in the season, we need to play a little bit differently and tweak the attitude a little bit.

“Coming in a little bit earlier, ready to play from the first pitch on. We’ve been better here in the early innings. Had a lead (Thursday) we felt good about. It’s really a credit to the players coming out and being ready to play and focus from Pitch 1.”

In spite of two seventh-inning walks that fueled Brendan Donovan’s grand slam, the Padres kept providing reasons to mine the recent positives. They’re showing grit, fight and focus that too often hit the showers early.

Manny Machado homered off Cardinals fireballer Ryan Helsley, cutting the lead in half to start the eighth. Bell pieced together a seven-pitch at-bat against Helsley — with six of those 102 mph or faster — to bring the potential winning run to the plate.

In the top of the ninth, Jurickson Profar ran from the Gaslamp Quarter to Coronado for a sprawling dive in foul territory that cut down Donovan. In the bottom of the inning, his two-out, 103.2 mph liner would have brought Soto to the plate if not for Paul Goldschmidt’s phenomenal stab.

Melvin hardly cornered the market on talks with his team-wide one.

“(Melvin) called me into the office in Arizona and we had a great talk,” said Profar, who finished with 2-for-5 with his third leadoff home run of 2022. “Sometimes this late in the season you try to do too much and you try to help the team as much as you can. But sometimes doing too much doesn’t help. That's what he talked to me about. He took a lot off my plate.”

Entering Thursday, the Padres stood 66-6 when leading games after six innings. They kept playing with the type of hustle and heart that easily could have made it 67-6.

And that, one well-timed manager’s talk later, is the most crucial point. They’re finally playing like the 2020, pandemic-shortened playoff team that never feels fully out of it.

“We knew when Bob decided to say that, it was real, that we needed to check ourselves a little bit,” catcher Austin Nola said. “Because when he says it, we need to listen. He’s been doing this for a long time.”

Rallying from what felt like rock bottom on a Thursday in Arizona, the Padres grabbed two series victories by showing depth, versatility and a timely jolt of energy.

“It was what we needed at the right time,” Bell said. “It was perfect timing. As long as we’re playing up to his standards, I know that we’re the team we need to be to push through the postseason.

“It’s perfect timing for it. It’s that mentality of ‘Why not us’ at this point?”

Timing? Melvin’s got a knack for that.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .