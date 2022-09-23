Read full article on original website
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
WIBW
Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the surrounding areas had the opportunity to prepare for fall and Christmas this weekend. The 41st annual Cider Days was held both inside and outside the Stormont Vail Events Center. It featured a variety of food and drinks from local vendors like caramel apple donuts, freshly squeezed lemonade, and apple cider slushies.
WIBW
Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday morning the Topeka community kicked off a day that has now become a tradition. The United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT) held its annual Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Sept. 23, 2022. The event began with a breakfast ceremony and volunteer awards in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
WIBW
Manhattan Biosolids Management recognized as Program of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the Biosolids Program of the Year in Kansas for 2022 on Friday. The program was honored during the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) and Kansas American Water Works Association’s (KSAWWA) 13th annual Joint Water and Wastewater Conference, which took place August 30th - September 1st in Topeka.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
WIBW
Fort Riley host 36th annual Fall Apple Day
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Fort Riley hosted the 36th annual Fall Apple Day as it is the largest festival out at Fort Riley. Fall Apple Day first originated in 1986 when the commanding general had an apple tree in his yard and said that they shouldn’t go to waste.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Craig and Janene Freerksen started working with students here at Washburn University 24 years ago and they’re still going strong. “We had the privilege to come to Washburn in 1998,” he said. Through the years, Freerksen has seen a major transformation on the Washburn...
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. Additional details weren’t available early Monday. Check...
WIBW
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
KOMU
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Kansas nature center
LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
WIBW
Readers turn out to Washburn for Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th annual Kansas Book Festival took place this weekend at Washburn University. The book festival, hosted by Mabee Library at the center of campus, welcomed over 60 local and non-local authors and also offered a variety of workshops and panels for book lovers to attend.
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
Topeka snow plow looks for new name, here’s how you can help
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows. According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows: One entry per adult or child Entries must […]
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
