Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
Listen to radio call of Albert Pujols’ 700th career home run
The radio calls for Albert Pujols’ 700th and 699th career home runs will give even the most ardent Cardinals hater chills. It was a historic night for baseball on Friday as Albert Pujols smashed his 699th and 700th career home runs at Dodgers Stadium. The designated hitter who is...
Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Out After Season
A veteran MLB manager is reportedly done with his team following the season. According to a report on Sunday morning, veteran manager Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins have agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the season. Mattingly, 61, has been the Marlins manager since the 2016 season.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss remainder of 2022 season due to health issues
CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to his position for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday. Doctors advised the 77-year-old Hall of Famer to not return for the remainder of the season following additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, the team said.
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Jaire Alexander gets optimistic update on groin injury suffered in Packers win over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
Watch: Fan view of Albert Pujols hitting 700th HR is absolutely incredible (Video)
Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, joining an exclusive club and giving fans at Dodger Stadium a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Think about this: you can no longer mention Babe Ruth without thinking about Albert Pujols. Those two names are separated by 100 years yet stand side-by-side as home run kings.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension
SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed
The MLB offseason hasn’t even started, and the race for the top names in the league are on. One of the biggest names available in the offseason is Jacob deGrom, who has publicly stated that he will test free agency in 2023. Because of that, teams like the Atlanta Braves are already gunning for the […] The post The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick. The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5...
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
Zaidi reveals where Luciano, Harrison ideally will begin 2023
A few of the Giants' top prospects could be arriving at the big leagues fairly soon. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday, where he was asked about top prospect Marco Luciano, who recently was promoted to Double-A Richmond where he will finish out the remainder of the 2022 season and likely will begin the 2023 season.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Padres starting Trent Grisham in center field on Saturday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Grisham will take over center field after Jose Azocar was sent to the bench on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Chad Kuhl, our models project Grisham to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
