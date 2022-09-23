Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, age 97 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Eileen was born July 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill. She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School. Eileen...
27 First News
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
27 First News
Susan Diane Bacon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Diane Bacon, 50, a loving daughter, sister and aunt, left us too soon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from her home in Las Vegas. Susan was born October 6, 1971, in Youngstown, to James B. Bacon and Carol A. Bacon. She graduated from Austintown...
27 First News
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Mark Alexander Pawcio, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio. He was...
27 First News
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
27 First News
Joseph S. Kun, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph S. Kun, Jr., 65, passed away Thursday evening, September 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman surrounded by his family. Joseph was born March 29, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph Kun, Sr., and Elsie Kuhn Kun and was a lifelong area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Rick Menough, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Menough, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rick Menough, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Shawna M. Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV., 52, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2022, in Middlefield, Connecticut. Shawna was born on...
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
27 First News
Amy Rene Logan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rene Logan, 43, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Durst and the late Karen (Fullwiler) Durst. Amy earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Justice Studies from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Yolanda Ricci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda “Yola” Ricci, 100, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Yola was born April 5, 1922, to Pietro “Pete” and Adelina Mariani in Castelverrino, Italy. The family immigrated to America in...
27 First News
Dorothy V. Trombitas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Trombitas, 94, passed away on September 24, 2022. Dorothy was born in Warren, Ohio, on November 8, 1927. The daughter of the late Simeon and Theresa Moyer. Dorothy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946 and was a self-employed seamstress, a...
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
27 First News
Ursuline grounds down Chaney for big win
A huge Saturday night matchup lived up to the hype, with Ursuline edging out previously unbeaten Chaney 23-20. Former union steelworkers reunite 10 years after …. Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge. Leetonia’s Fall Festival raises funds for village …. Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday. Local...
New Pittsburgh Courier
THE COURIER TRAVELS TO CANTON TO CAPTURE…The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY CHEERLEADERS—MONET MILLER, BRITTANY SANDERS, BREANNE LOVELACE, ZAHYNIA KELLY, DIAMANI RICE. Penn State University has more than 100,000 crazed fans wearing all-white and waving white pom-poms, cheering their Nittany Lions on to victory…or in more recent years, a loss. Pitt and West Virginia hook up for...
27 First News
Lawrence J. Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. Phillips, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. Lawrence was born, May 27, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late, Stefan Phillips and Veronica Janjic Phillips and was a...
27 First News
Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, age 20, of Bristolville passed peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on March 13, 2002. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Fortune. Cerenity was a lover of music; it always brought a bright smile to...
27 First News
Henry Ellsworth Hardin, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Ellsworth Hardin, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. He was born on December 23, 1927 on the north side of Pittsburgh, to the late Henry and Margaret (Schreckenghost) Hardin. He moved to Sharon as a young child.
Comments / 0