KCRA.com
1 killed in midtown shooting along street with popular nightlife
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting on a row of popular restaurants and bars in Sacramento, authorities said. Detectives believe at least two people fired guns during a fight. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 28th and...
KCRA.com
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher speaks out after the assault
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
One dead after being shot in Fairfield, police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a person died after being shot in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. According to police, dispatch had received a call about a fight near the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. Dispatch later received another call claiming to hear shots being fired outside their residence. When officers arrived […]
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police investigating Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. On September 25, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male near the intersection, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the individual. Despite these efforts, the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel.
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Rocklin Police arrest man for starting structure fire
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department and Rocklin Police Department responded to an apartment complex after getting a report about a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to the Rocklin police, the fire was isolated to an apartment in the 5700 block of Springview Dr. Rocklin fire was able to extinguish the fire […]
KCRA.com
KCRA.com
Yuba County 19-year-old killed in crash, passenger injured
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old from Brownsville was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Yuba County, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Quincy La Porte Road just east of New York Flat Road, the...
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
KCRA.com
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on crash in Yuba County, CHP says
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a head-on crash in Yuba County Friday night, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 24, 2022. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on New York Flat Road, just north of Idlewood Circle, the California...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death
SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was shot died shortly after making it to the hospital Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a man being shot on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who […]
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
