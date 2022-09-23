NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- To kick off the holiday season, Macy’s and Toys“R”Us® reveal Geoffrey’s 2022 Hot Toy List. This year’s 100 Hot Toy List features the most exciting toys for the ‘Toys R Us’ kid in all of us, from favorite brands like Barbie, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Disney, Pokémon, Hot Wheels and more. Geoffrey’s curated list will also feature an exclusive limited edition Funko POP! Holiday Geoffrey figure wrapped up in a holiday Macy’s sweater and a selection of popular brands created by Toys“R”Us including You & Me, Just Like Home, and Imaginarium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005615/en/ Macy’s and Toys“R”Us Reveal Geoffrey’s 100 Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season (Graphic: Business Wire)

