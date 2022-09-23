ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Five Penn State players to watch following the Lions’ 33-14 victory over Central Michigan

You want a list of five Penn State players who turned in impressive performances during the Lions’ win over Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium? Done. Kalen King. The second-year corner was credited with a team-high four pass breakups and he also forced a Central Michigan fumble and recovered it during the second half. King has been a terrific coverage player for the Lions since the final month of the 2021 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak

CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

