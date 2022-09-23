You want a list of five Penn State players who turned in impressive performances during the Lions’ win over Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium? Done. Kalen King. The second-year corner was credited with a team-high four pass breakups and he also forced a Central Michigan fumble and recovered it during the second half. King has been a terrific coverage player for the Lions since the final month of the 2021 season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO