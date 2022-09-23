ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
KPEL 96.5

Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy

Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
KPEL 96.5

Murder in the Cemetery: New Iberia Police Arrest Woman in Stabbing

A male was found stabbed multiple times in a New Iberia cemetery on Sunday night and his alleged killer is now in jail. According to a press release from NIPD, officers received the call around 8:30 PM that night and found the male unresponsive at the cemtery in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street. The male was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death

Sergeant Robin Green says the Lafayette Police Department officials have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas. ORIGINAL:. Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been...
KPEL 96.5

These Lafayette Intersections Need a Roundabout

One of the most controversial words when it comes to traffic in Lafayette Parish - roundabouts. Personally, I love them. They keep traffic continuously flowing and can take some of the frustration out of stop-and-go traffic - like the abundance of red lights that continuously stop drivers every day on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. I live in the "Land of the Roundabouts" - I mean, Youngsville - where their city government and its constituents have fully embraced the big traffic circles.
KPEL 96.5

Relive LSU’s Dominant Win Over New Mexico (Highlight Video and Photos)

Growing up, weekends during the football season were all about "The Big Three" - the Cajuns, Tigers, and the Saints. It was a great weekend if all three teams won their respective games. It was a good weekend if two of the three teams won. It was a decent weekend if only one of the three teams won. And it was a lousy weekend if all three of the teams lost.
KPEL 96.5

An Easy Way to Get a Flu Shot, Go Through a Drive-Thru

Our lives are so very busy each day of the week, but if you need a flu shot a local hospital group is going to make things much easier for you this Saturday. Flu shots prevent millions of people from having to deal with aches, coughing, fever, and chills caused by the illness. Who has time to deal with the flu? No one, ever.
KPEL 96.5

Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away

The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette City Council Votes for Funding to Investigate Josh Guillory

Did Josh Guillory's administration do something wrong? Was there something inappropriate with the multiple drainage projects that have been completed? These are just some of the many questions that will be answered with an investigation. Several times during "Lafayette Live" with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Thursday mornings on KPEL, he...
KPEL 96.5

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall

The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

