Violent Weekend in Opelousas: 2 Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, Another Victim Critically Injured
Police have been very busy this weekend in Opelousas working two separate shootings - one outside of a restaurant and the other in a neighborhood. The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Street outside of "The Back," which is an after-hours restaurant.
Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
Baton Rouge Restaurant Offering $10k Reward for Arrest in Tragic LSU Student’s Murder
A Baton Rouge restaurant where murdered LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death. On the morning of September 16, 2022, LSU student Allie Rice was found shot to death in...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
Carencro Family Searching For Thieves Who Stole Skeleton Halloween Decoration from Front Yard
We've barely entered the fall season and thieves are trying to spoil Halloween for one Carencro family. Gale Meche is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of her skeleton Halloween decoration to please have it returned to her front yard. Meche made the post on her Facebook page as...
Murder in the Cemetery: New Iberia Police Arrest Woman in Stabbing
A male was found stabbed multiple times in a New Iberia cemetery on Sunday night and his alleged killer is now in jail. According to a press release from NIPD, officers received the call around 8:30 PM that night and found the male unresponsive at the cemtery in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street. The male was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
UPDATE: Lafayette Police Identify Man Found Shot to Death
Sergeant Robin Green says the Lafayette Police Department officials have identified the victim of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas. ORIGINAL:. Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been...
Patterson High School Student Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up the School
The disturbing trend continues of local students making threats toward the school they attend. The latest incident happened on Tuesday when a Patterson High school student was arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot up the school in which he attends. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's...
How Can We Improve Life in Lafayette Parish? It Starts with Answering the Call
What would you suggest to improve life in Lafayette Parish? You have a chance to give your opinions as One Acadiana is once again paying for a survey of 625 residents to gauge what improvements they think could be made. You might be chosen for your thoughts, but you need to answer the phone.
These Lafayette Intersections Need a Roundabout
One of the most controversial words when it comes to traffic in Lafayette Parish - roundabouts. Personally, I love them. They keep traffic continuously flowing and can take some of the frustration out of stop-and-go traffic - like the abundance of red lights that continuously stop drivers every day on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. I live in the "Land of the Roundabouts" - I mean, Youngsville - where their city government and its constituents have fully embraced the big traffic circles.
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl
A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
Relive LSU’s Dominant Win Over New Mexico (Highlight Video and Photos)
Growing up, weekends during the football season were all about "The Big Three" - the Cajuns, Tigers, and the Saints. It was a great weekend if all three teams won their respective games. It was a good weekend if two of the three teams won. It was a decent weekend if only one of the three teams won. And it was a lousy weekend if all three of the teams lost.
An Easy Way to Get a Flu Shot, Go Through a Drive-Thru
Our lives are so very busy each day of the week, but if you need a flu shot a local hospital group is going to make things much easier for you this Saturday. Flu shots prevent millions of people from having to deal with aches, coughing, fever, and chills caused by the illness. Who has time to deal with the flu? No one, ever.
Mother of Former Governor Kathleen Blanco Passes Away
The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102. According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation has been...
New Iberia Native Christian J. Simon Starring in Upcoming Disney+ Movie ‘Under Wraps 2′
Christian J. Simon, a 14-year-old native of New Iberia, will be starring in an upcoming Disney+ movie. The Halloween-themed flick Under Wraps 2 will debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6:00 pm. It also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton. According to the IMDB listing, here's a synopsis of the...
Lafayette City Council Votes for Funding to Investigate Josh Guillory
Did Josh Guillory's administration do something wrong? Was there something inappropriate with the multiple drainage projects that have been completed? These are just some of the many questions that will be answered with an investigation. Several times during "Lafayette Live" with Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Thursday mornings on KPEL, he...
Why Are LPSS Teachers Reporting To A Church For In-Service?
While Lafayette Parish students will be home Wednesday, Lafayette Parish School System teachers are being asked to report to a local church to listen to a guest speaker. But online, some educators and commenters are crying foul. Last week, LPSS announced to teachers that half of a professional development day...
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Experience Coming to Acadiana Mall
The Jurassic world will be taking over the Acadiana Mall starting on October 14th. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Lafayette with the biggest dinosaur drive-thru experience yet. That's right, its a drive-thru. That means you have a getaway plan in case of a dinosaur attack. Because, you know, we have to be prepared for all scenarios.
