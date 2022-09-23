Bubbly Paws Expands to Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--

Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is announcing their latest franchise location in Houston, Texas. The new franchise owners, Chris and Laura Hedge, will be opening multiple stores in the next few years in the Houston area. The first store is still in the concept stage, but should be open in January 2023.

Bubbly Paws offers self service dog washing and full service dog grooming. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bubbly Paws also has franchised locations being developed in Charlotte, NC, Dallas, TX, Stuart, FL, and Long Island, NY. These locations are in addition to the four corporate owned stores in Minneapolis and one store in Boise, ID.

“This is the biggest commitment we have received from a franchisee, and we are so honored that they put their trust into our system to grow in Houston,” states Keith Miller, Bubbly Paws Co-Founder & Co-Owner. “I remember the first time I met Chris and Laura in Minneapolis and toured them through all our stores. I realized immediately how amazing they would be as franchise owners.”

“What I love about Bubbly Paws is the positive nature of the brand and the business. How can you not smile when you hear the name and picture puppy dogs lathered in soap? Dogs have unconditional love for their owners and having a business that caters to caring for someone’s family member makes us happy,” says Laura, Houston Franchise Co-Owner.

For more information, please visit www.bubblypaws.com, email pr@bubblypaws.com or call 612-605-3245.

