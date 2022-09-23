ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

By Max Darrow
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home 02:10

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.

SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.

The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.

After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with a firearm on his waistband, and was taken into custody with the use of a police service dog.

Police said officers discovered what appeared to be evidence of a firearm assembling and manufacturing operation during a sweep of the residence. They obtained a search warrant, and discovered a cache of firearms, parts, tools, and machine parts.

San Jose police said these weapons seized from a home on the 1000 block of Mallot Drive on September 20, 2022. San Jose Police Department

"Inside of the residence, what was quickly discovered, was a cache of firearms in various stage – from completed firearms to many more that were in the process of being constructed and put together," Sgt. Christian Camarillo told KPIX 5. "We're estimating that between the manufactured completed firearms and the ones that were in process – there were over 100 firearms in this residence."

Police took Gary Redeker, 41, of San Jose, into custody as a result of the incident. Upon his release from the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the arrest, Redeker will be booked for numerous weapons violations, felony domestic violence, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

"I'm sure there are many more charges coming for the suspect besides the fact that he was a violent, armed, domestic abuser," Camarillo said. "This is essentially a gun factory in this residence."

Gary Redeker of San Jose is facing domestic violence and multiple weapons charges following a domestic violence call to his residence on September 20, 2022. San Jose Police Department

According to Camarillo, the suspect has an engineering background and ran an intricate operation.

"He was doing very precise measurements, mechanical engineering, et cetera," Camarillo said. "What was interesting with this particular suspect, is, because of his engineering background, he was actually taking it to another level. He was actually milling firearm parts, including barrels, which is not something that we have seen."

People can legally build and own certain kinds of guns, as long as they put serial numbers on them and register them. According to Camarillo, some of the guns there had serial numbers. However, investigators believe he was illegally selling firearms.

""Based on the statements that we received and some of the evidence that was recovered, we fully believe that he was engaged in selling firearms," Camarillo said.

"He is not a licensed firearm dealer. He was not doing background checks. We don't know how many prohibited persons ended up with firearms from this suspect."

The suspect was arrested several years ago for negligent discharge of a firearm in a backyard at a different residence in San Jose, but that incident did not result in any type of felony conviction, according to Camarillo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Herman #4321 of the San José Police Department's Family Violence Unit via e-mail 4321@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-3835.

