Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Sparks fly during Palos Heights parking lot debate
The City of Palos Heights is one step away from voting on a controversial new parking lot and the issue drew some fireworks Tuesday night. Nine people spoke on the topic during a 45-minute public comment session, but it was resident Dan Nicholson who pushed the buttons of Aldermen Jack Clifford and Jerry McGovern and there was a heated exchange.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop
Best of Bronzeville & Washington Park 2022 The post Best Everything Vendor: Truck Outside the Garfield Green Line Stop appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Chicago's Mayor to Make Announcement on ‘Future of LaSalle Street Corridor'
Could the LaSalle Street Corridor in downtown Chicago transform from the financial district it is known for into something else?. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join commissioners and other city leaders Monday for an announcement surrounding "the future of the LaSalle Street Corridor." Details on what she plans to announce remain unclear, but in a meeting in March, a panel - made up of city officials, civic leaders and business and property owners and residents - discussed reviving the street.
cwbchicago.com
Police investigate another possible kidnapping attempt in West Loop
Chicago police are investigating a possible attempt to kidnap a woman on the same West Loop block where a similar incident was reported last month. Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, a 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon when a man stepped out of a nearby van, according to Chicago police.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 26
Mind-blowing aerial footage of Thursday’s Chicago, Bike Grid Now “die-in” on DLSD. Driver and passenger killed after crashing car into building on 4300 block of South Archer in Brighton Park (ABC) $1,000 reward offered for info on hit-and-run driver who killed Taha Khan on 8/10 in Sauganash...
Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago
A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile. CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
thechicagogenius.com
Guy Riding Down Western on Scooter Either Going to be Fine or Instantly Dead
WESTERN AVE — Drivers and bus passengers traveling down Chicago’s infamously congested, permanently-under-construction thoroughfare, Western Ave, might have seen a brave man riding an electric Lime scooter on the busy street. Witnesses agreed that the man, who was wearing business casual attire, a backpack, and no helmet, was either going to be fine on his way to wherever he was heading, or instantly dead if anything went wrong.
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
ArchDaily
Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings Chicago, United States. Manufacturers : Bendheim, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Fritz Hansen, Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, dormakaba, ARIAKE, Arflex, Armstrong, Avenue Road, B&B Italia, BLÅ STATION, Barrett Roofs, Benjamin Moore, Bloomburg, Carl Hansen, Carlisle SynTec, Carnegie, Cassina, Concrete Collaborative, +35. Interior Designer : Gensler. Structural Engineer...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
