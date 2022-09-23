Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Judge: $88K in sanctions for Nevada GOP primary challenge
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge ordered a candidate who lost the Nevada governor primary election to pay $88,000 in sanctions for a lawsuit challenging the results. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert came in second to GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo by 26,000 votes in the June primary and argued that he actually won by over 50,000 votes because the June primary results were “mathematically impossible.”
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar
This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
FOX Reno
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
RSCVA CEO Charles Harris gets more than $100,000 bonus, no raise
Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Charles Harris was approved for an annual bonus of more than $100,000 — nearly double the bonus that he received last year — but did not get a permanent raise as board members balked at the high bonus amount that the executive received. The RSCVA board of...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Flying Magazine
Reno’s STOL Drag Class Offers a Great Community Feeling
Competitors from around the U.S. braved the dust and smoke from nearby wildfires to fly in the STOL Drag class at Reno this year. [Credit: Cam Walton]. With beautiful weather but varying poor air quality and visibility from a nearby forest fire in California—which is typical this time of year—the STOL Drag National Championship at the Stihl National Championship Air Races at Reno brought competitors in from across the U.S. last week. The STOL Drag competition was once again a welcome addition to the schedule of race classes sponsored by the Reno Air Racing Association, as its versatility allowed it to move to the forefront of the show at a moment’s notice to entertain the crowd when the visibility was reduced below allowable race limits for pylon racing. STOL Drag’s visibility requirements were also reduced by the RVR (runway visual range) from 3 miles to 1 mile, which is well within the safety parameters for STOL Drag—allowing pilots to take the field in front of the grandstands and do what they do best: captivate the crowd.
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
nnbw.com
New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City
At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
thefallonpost.org
Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School
Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
2news.com
1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company
South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company on Saturday. Schussboom served up a total of six traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch. Schussboom Chefs created a delectable selection of traditional German foods like...
