ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City Council members continue to urge mayor to set Disaster Declaration

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrxQI_0i6kwV7p00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – City council members continue to urge Mayor Oscar Leeser to agree to a Disaster Declaration due to the influx of migrants in El Paso. Representatives Claudia Rodriguez from District 6, and Isabel Salcido from District 5 express their worries as the amount spent from the city funds are not sustainable enough for taxpayers.

Rodriguez explains that her stance should not have come as a surprise to the mayor as she has been firm on her stance.

“I’ve been very honest with him I don’t think this should be any surprise it has been my position this whole time we need those additional resources.”

Representative Claudia Rodriguez from District 6

Salcido who is in agreement with her, explains how the city has been using the general fund to support the migrants but that this declaration will bring in much needed additional resources. However, the city has since used about $3 million from that fund and has not been reimbursed by FEMA which according to Salcido is taking away from the taxpayer.

“Your pulling all the resources to one area and so the taxpayer is affected.”

Representative Isabel Salcido from District 5

While reimbursement has been promised by FEMA according to Rodriguez, this will not offset the money that has been previously spent.

“The money’s not here we’ve been promised and even the 2 million dollars that have been promised to us that’s just to move forward that’s not the reimbursement for the three million dollars that we’ve already spent in general fund money.”

Representative Claudia Rodriguez from District 6

Mayor Leeser did issue a statement this evening and while he says he appreciates the concern, he says quote, “its too premature at this time.

You can read the mayor’s full statement here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso City Council to vote on $10 million to bus migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is set to look at an item on next week’s agenda regarding millions of dollars of funding for the busing of migrants to other cities. As we have reported currently buses are being sent to New York and Chicago. The item on the agenda for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso mayor gives his opinion in response to migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to a letter sent out by three City Council members Wednesday calling on him to issue a disaster declaration in response to the influx of migrants coming to the area. Mayor Leeser sent a lengthy statement via press release late Thursday afternoon. “While I […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Alabama State
KTSM

EP Water celebrates infrastructure investment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water is welcoming the U.S. Department of Interior, and other significant partners in order to celebrate the $20 million infrastructure investment in federal funding from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Sep. 26, El Paso Water is hosting Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job

Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#Politics Local
KTSM

El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday

EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD investigating shooting in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7900 block of Gateway East in the Lower Valley. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police officials said no injuries were reported, but two people were detained. However, police officials said no arrests...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

4 prison guards in Juarez arrested, charged for role in deadly riot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four prison guards at the Cereso prison have been arrested and charged for their role in a prison fight on Aug. 11 that led to two men being killed and four others being injured. The Chihauahua state attorney general’s office announced the arrests Sunday, Sept. 25. The guards were charged […]
EL PASO, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso

El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CPB halts smuggling attempts in Las Cruces and Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation. Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating east El paso shooting, no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy