'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
