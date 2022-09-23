Minot State offering workshops through Lifelong Learning Institute

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Minot State University is offering an exciting list of workshops for the Lifelong Learning Institute Fall 2022 schedule.

According to a news release, workshops range from photography to framing, sculpture to pottery, and pickleball to podcasting.

There are events for children and adults.

Each workshop features various Minot State faculty and expert community members.

For more information or to sign up for a class, see Minot State’s Lifelong Learning Institute website or contact Amy Woodbeck, professional and community education coordinator, by email .

Workshops include:

Adult Clay Open Studio

Anxious to get your hands back into clay? Come work on a new project or just keep up with your practice. The open studio is for potters and clay artists with experience. No formal instruction will be provided, but an experienced teacher will be present to answer questions and provide advice as needed. If you do not have your own tools and clay, they will have supplies on hand. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Sept. 27, Oct. 4, and Oct. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m.

: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, and Oct. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. Ages : 18+

: 18+ Location : Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio

: Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio Cost : $60

: $60 Instructors : Ashley Crouch Davis and Linda Olson

Adult Framing Workshop

Have you ever wanted to learn to mat and frame artworks? Don’t let standard sizes, cheap frames, or poor matting affect the quality of your presentation and limit the longevity of your art. Learn professional methods for protecting and displaying valuable art and documents. Cutting mats, frame selection, and conservation concerns will be covered, along with a discussion of required tools, equipment, and supplies. Learn safe glass and plexiglass cutting, assembly, and hardware options. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m.

: Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. Ages : 18+

: 18+ Location : Northwest Arts Center

: Northwest Arts Center Cost : $30

: $30 Instructors : Greg Vettel and Linda Olson

Deck the Halls: Metal Tooling Ornaments and Small Sculpture

Bring your creativity and energy to get hands-on with a classic medium: metal tooling. Whether inspired to create luminaries, tree ornaments, nativity scenes, or any other relief sculpture, all are welcome to try this easy entry, artistic process. Materials are provided for three evening sessions. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m.

: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. Ages : Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult

: Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult Location : Swain Hall 314

: Swain Hall 314 Cost : $25

: $25 Instructor : Micah Bloom

From Pilot to Production

An in-depth introduction to podcasting. From concept to completion, this class will teach fundamental techniques necessary for producing a podcast including creative development, research, writing, producing, recording, editing, and distribution. Students are recommended to have a laptop, Macbook, or similar device to get the most from this class as there will be hands-on use and teaching of podcast-related editing software (tablets will not work). Limited to 24 students.

Dates : Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

: Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. Ages : 18+

: 18+ Location : Old Man 104

: Old Man 104 Cost : $50

: $50 Instructor : Jonah Lantto, audio/visual producer, professional podcaster, and co-host of “Midwest Murder” podcast

Kids Clay Hand Building and Throwing

Students will be instructed in both hand and wheel methods to shape clay into decorative and functional pottery. Using their chosen technique, they will create a piece to use and be proud of. All materials and tools will be provided. Please dress comfortably and in clothes that can get dirty, All skill levels are welcome. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m.

: Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. Ages : 8-15

: 8-15 Location : Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio

: Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio Cost : $40

: $40 Instructors : Ashley Crouch Davis and Linda Olson

Phone Photography Workshop

Do you love capturing and sharing images on your smartphone, but wish you knew insider tricks to make your images stand out? This two-day smartphone photography course will teach you how to take high-quality professional photos on your smartphone by mastering shooting, lighting, editing, posing, and more. Participants will need a smartphone with a camera and the ability to download free third-party editing apps.

Dates : Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 6-7 p.m.

: Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 6-7 p.m. Ages : Open to all ages

: Open to all ages Location : Old Main 104

: Old Main 104 Cost : $20

: $20 Instructors : Aaron Hughes and Ashley Duchsherer, Hint of Whimsy Photography

Pickleball 101

Experience for yourself why pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

Dates: Every Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Dec. 6 (six weeks) from 10 a.m. to noon

Ages: Open to all ages

Location: Wellness Center

Cost: $50

Instructor: Kevin Yale

Tiny Tots Clay Experience

Students will be instructed in both hand and guided wheel methods to shape clay into decorative and functional pottery. Using their chosen technique, they will create a piece to use and be proud of. All materials and tools will be provided. Please dress comfortably and in clothes that can get dirty. All skill levels are welcome. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Sept. 26 and Sept. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

: Sept. 26 and Sept. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ages : 4-7

: 4-7 Location : Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio

: Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio Cost : $40

: $40 Instructors : Ashley Crouch Davis and Linda Olson

Young Adult Clay Hand Building

If you have ever wanted to play with clay, this fun workshop is perfect for you. Designed to introduce the basics of hand-built ceramic techniques, we will create a clay box that you can take home. Learn and use coil and slab techniques and learn how to add texture to the finished piece, making it uniquely yours. All materials and tools will be provided. Please dress comfortably and in clothes that can get dirty. All experience levels are welcome. Perfect for a date night. Limited to 10 students.

Dates : Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

: Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ages : 18+ (16-17 if accompanied by parent or guardian)

: 18+ (16-17 if accompanied by parent or guardian) Location : Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio

: Pioneer Hall Ceramics Studio Cost : $40

: $40 Instructor : Ashley Crouch Davis

