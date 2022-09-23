Read full article on original website
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
Meadows back at the state finals after impressive Regional performance
BATTLE GROUND -— It was her goal all season long. And now that goal has become a reality yet again for Southmont’s Addison Meadows who fired a +2 74 to qualify for the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals on Saturday. After shooting a 79 at the sectional, Meadows got out as an individual to the Battle Ground Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club. What made this year different than last season when Meadows qualified for the State Finals as freshman is that this season, due to adding a sixth Regional, instead of taking the top five individuals, only the top two got the chance to move on. Meadows was that second individual and her 74 was good enough for an overall finish of fourth place individually.
Brian Edward Consoer
Brian Edward Consoer, 53, passed away Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. Brian started as a welder, doing construction. He later worked at RR Donnelley for several years and then worked at Zippy Lube for over eight years. He had the biggest heart and would help people even when he himself had very little. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, tattoos, movies, was an avid gun collector and collector of NASCAR memorabilia.
Mounties welcome 2022 class to Athletic Hall of Fame
Saturday Southmont athletics welcomes a new class into it’s Hall of Fame. The ceremony begins at 6 pm at Southmont high school. Here’s a complete list of all the inductees for the class of 2022. David Wilson, 1968 Graduate of Ladoga, 2022 Legends Inductee. David is the son...
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
Christopher Ray Ford
Christopher Ray Ford, 43, left this world to be with his Lord at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He leaves behind four of the most precious gifts in his life, his two sons, Nathen and Nicolas, and two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Elizabeth; as well as grandson Jensen and soon-to-be granddaughter Ansley Ray.
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Potential threat causes CHS lockdown
A report of a potential threat Friday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School caused the facility to lockdown its classrooms while law enforcement officers investigated. “This afternoon we were informed from multiple sources of a possible threat at CHS,” said Crawfordsville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling. The original report...
Serve & Protect: Dispatcher Sarah Hines
Sarah Hines is multi-lingual. Yes, the codes and signals used by emergency personnel to communicate over the radio can easily be considered another language. Training to become a public safety dispatcher involves learning what people are saying, what people aren’t saying, how they are saying it and what the actually mean, Hines said.
