Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Sinton's historic fiddler fest makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Fiddlers from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
ORANGE GROVE, TX
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
gotodestinations.com

12 Fantastic & Fun Things to do in Kingsville, Texas

Kingsville, Texas is a charming city located in the southern tip of the state. With a population of just over 26,000, Kingsville is the perfect place to enjoy a small-town experience while still having access to all the amenities of a larger city. The city is home to beautiful parks...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

