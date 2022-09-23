Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month: Texas A&M Corpus Christi Theatre stages play to honor Dr. Hector P. Garcia
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi Department of Theater and Dance is rehearsing for a play based on the life of civil rights activist, Dr. Hector P. Garcia. The production will take audience members through the most pivotal historical moments of the 20th century for the Mexican American community.
Sinton's historic fiddler fest makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Fiddlers from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
CACCB's 10th annual Pinwheels event kicks off in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend held their 10th annual pinwheels event today after a 2 year hold due to the COVID pandemic. The family fun event was held to raise awareness for children and give families an opportunity to learn more about the resources available.
'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
Agape Ranch gala helps fund neighborhood for foster parents and children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch is expected to build up to 24 homes in the London area. The first house is already built with two others on the way soon. The gala is held to raise money for the rest of the neighborhood. Shannon Murphy with Agape Ranch...
New sober living facility in downtown Corpus Christi
The Broken Chains Homeless project has five locations dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and substance abuse.
Nueces County inmates given an opportunity to give back to local parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's office gave a few of their inmates an opportunity to pave a clean path for the future generations to come. The Sheriff's department over at the Youth Football League Field shared how important it is to clean up different parts of the county and who benefits the most from it.
Vigils will be held for London students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students conditions. County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be happening...
Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
City of Corpus Christi releases new mosquito spraying schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquitos are starting to make their rounds in the Coastal Bend as a result of recent rainfall. Due to the increase of the swarming blood suckers, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control have released an updated spraying schedule. Monday, September 19, Routes 4,...
Is your child's daycare safe? Childcare advocates warn against unlicensed facilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people have been arrested in Lockhart in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare center. It calls into question the safety protocols that are in place, to make sure that children are being handed to the right caregivers. The incident occurred...
Canales makes waves, is accused of 'illegally' trying to force agenda items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed Nueces County Commissioners Court agenda item caused a lot of drama Friday, with one commissioner saying Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tried to file "illegal" paperwork in order to be able to discuss Bob Hall Pier during a meeting scheduled for Monday. They...
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
Coastal Bend Food Bank sees dwindling number of donations as holiday season approaches
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inflation is continuing to be a concern for the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Leadership told 3NEWS Monday that they're purchasing more food than usual because they're getting less donations. They said the lack of donations means the Coastal Bend Food Bank must compete with retailers...
Nueces Center for Mental Health host Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pickleball Suicide Awareness tournament was held today. The event was filled with pickleball, tennis and tamales in efforts to raise awareness to help prevent suicide. Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities teamed up with many agencies such as Valero, Huertas Tamales, Natural...
