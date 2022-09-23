ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fatal shooting in Marrero under investigation, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Marrero Sunday (Sept. 25) night. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Ames Blvd. where they found a man shot and lying unresponsive in the parking lot of a business. He was...
Suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Upon arrival, they spotted a suspect identified as 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau fleeing the scene.
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested. According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.
2 people shot and killed in Marrero Saturday evening, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot and killed in Marrero Saturday evening, JPSO says. Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive. Upon arrival, they located two adults, one male and one female, suffering from a sustained gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside of a home.
Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.
Triple shooting in Carrollton area leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting left one man dead and two others injured early Saturday (Sept. 24) in the Carrollton neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victims’ identities have not been disclosed, but the NOPD said the three adult men were found shot around 2:32 a.m. in the 7900 block of Willow Street.
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Judge blocks Mayor Cantrell from using funds from Wisner Trust

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish civil court judge sided with the City Council, granting a restraining order that freezes any spending from the Wisner Trust. The council asked Judge Kern Reese to pause the city’s use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust which Mayor Cantrell has used to fund various non-profits. The Wisner Trust sends millions of dollars to the city and private entities each year.
Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian has started to strengthen and is poised to become a large, dangerous hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. The track models remain consistent on this being a Florida storm. The big question is how close does Ian get to the West Coast of Florida? That will determine the ultimate intensity it makes landfall at.
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Contemporary Arts Center reminds us to “Remember Earth?”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The latest exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans urges us to “Remember Earth?” which explores art pieces aimed at bringing awareness to our environment in peril. Performance artist Quintron creates music from the environment. “I’m a musician and electrician and this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

