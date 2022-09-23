Read full article on original website
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
Kroger Boosts eCommerce Efforts; DoorDash Drives Sales With DoubleDash
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is making several moves to boost its competitive position in eCommerce across grocery and prepared meal categories. In an effort to improve the curbside pickup labor economics, the company is testing out Trace Grocery electronic carts created by BrightDrop, a General Motors subsidiary, according to a BrightDrop announcement Monday (Sept. 19). Shoppers pick their items up from these temperature-controlled carts through a digital verification process, and Kroger has observed “noticeable” positive effects on workflow and on the customer experience, per the release.
Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions
Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
Senate Hearing Spotlights Rifts, Risks on Push Payment Fraud
On Capitol Hill, by now the cast of characters — and the flash points — are familiar. The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks have, in a continuing series of appearances before House and Senate Committees, discussed their business models and in some cases have defended those same business models.
Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC
Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
Calif. Gov. Newsom Vetoes Crypto Licensing Bill
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday (Sept. 23) that would have required crypto financial services businesses to have a special license to operate. Newsom said the Digital Financial Assets Law, which was passed by the state assembly and senate last month, would be “premature and costly.”. While...
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms. Providers of business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions rely on their finance teams to track financial performance and provide key performance indicators (KPIs) to help fuel decision-making and company growth. However, one major thorn in their side remains: a lack of...
