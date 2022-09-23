Read full article on original website
China eyeing a medal for first time in 28 years
SYDNEY (AP) — It’s been 28 years since China last won a medal at the World Cup, finishing second in the 1994 games. With a dominant inside presence, led by Han Xu and Li Yueru, plus talented shooters and quick guards, the Chinese team has gotten off to a strong start in Australia and could find its way onto the podium. China is 3-1 in pool play, with the lone loss coming against the U.S. In the three victories, the Chinese team won by an average of 48 points and scored close to 100 points a game. Even...
Canada to drop Covid measures at the border on Oct. 1
Transport minister says masking will no longer be required on planes or trains.
Seven Poland fans arrested following incidents at Wales match
Seven Poland fans have been arrested following incidents during Sunday’s Nations League game with Wales, including four for possession of pyrotechnics.A firework was set off and flares lit in the away end during the game at the Cardiff City Stadium, which Poland won 1-0 to relegate Wales to League B of the competition.Other arrests were for being drunk and disorderly, a racially aggravated public order offence and invading the pitch.South Wales Police also announced that “numerous away fans were ejected from the stadium for breaching ground regulations such as smoking and consuming alcohol”.PC Christian Evans said in a police statement:...
