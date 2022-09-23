ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Hand Ime Udoka One-Year Suspension

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19peHc_0i6ksYdA00

Udoka reportedly engaged in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022–23 season, the team announced Thursday night . The moves comes in the wake of a report about his alleged involvement in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

The Celtics released a statement confirming Udoka, 45, received the year-long suspension for “violations of team policies” and noted a decision will be made on his future with the club beyond the upcoming season “at a later date.” The suspension will go into effect immediately, per the team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a statement shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Malika Andrews , Udoka issued an apology to Celtics players, the organization and fans for his actions.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Shortly after the announcement, Sports Illustrated ’s Chris Mannix provided an update on where things are regarding Udoka’s standing with the team. Mannix reported there were “no guarantees made to Udoka” in his conversations with the team about being brought back after the suspension.

Thursday’s announcement marks the organization’s first comments on the situation since reports emerged Wednesday night concerning Udoka facing potential disciplinary action for violating team rules. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news , noting Boston had been contemplating a “significant suspension” for Udoka for an “unspecified violation of organizational guidelines.” The Athletic ’s Shams Charania later reported Udoka violated Boston’s code of conduct by engaging in an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staffer .

In the hours since the news surfaced, Wojnarowski reported Udoka was “likely” to be suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season due to the relationship. Mannix reported Thursday the looming discipline led Udoka to consider stepping down from the position , though TNT’s Chris Haynes later reported Udoka would not be resigning despite the allegations.

As of Thursday night, the details of Udoka’s actions remain unknown.

With Udoka’s suspension now official, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be interim head coach, per Wojnarowski . Mazzulla, one of Boston’s top assistants, has never held a head coaching job in the NBA, and has previously served as the coach of the Celtics’ Summer League team.

Udoka, who played seven NBA seasons before retiring in 2012, took over as Celtics coach following stints as an assistant with the Spurs, 76ers and Nets. Udoka filled the role before the ’21–22 season after Stevens, Boston’s coach for eight seasons, transitioned into a role as president of basketball operations following Danny Ainge’s brief retirement. The first-year coach led the Celtics to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in the regular season and their first appearance in the NBA Finals in 12 years, where they lost in six games to the Warriors.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka

There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Kawhi Leonard
RadarOnline

Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics

Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Philadelphia 76ers#Basketball#Nba Finals#Espn#Sports Illustrated#Th
People

Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nia Long addressed the "outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time" following rumors of Ime Udoka's alleged affair Nia Long is prioritizing her family.  The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors

Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy