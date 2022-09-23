ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Dine and Dish: Bread and Butter serving Filipino favorites

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

For the past seven years, Bread and Butter has sold Filipino favorites at farmers' markets.

But Mark and Jam Sanchez now have their own bakery in northeast Fresno at Fresno and Gettysburg,

"It's every baker's dream to have his own or her own brick and mortar," Mark said.

Sanchez can't wait to introduce customers to desserts containing ube.

"Ube is a root crop," he said. "It's like kamote or sweet potato, which is purple."

It is an extremely popular ingredient in Filipino sweets.

When you cut into the ube roll, you can see the purple goodness inside.

The large commercial mixer will allow Sanchez to churn out more items each day.

His top seller has been a traditional bread roll called pandesal.

"Every time people go to the market, they ask for the regular pandesal, but we make different kinds of pandesal," Sanchez said.

The dough is dipped into bread crumbs before Sanchez precisely slices each piece.

Ensemada is covered with butter and sugar.

"The ensemada has egg yolks," Sanchez said. "It has egg yolks to make it very rich."

Sanchez says the bakery will offer something for everyone.

Regulars at farmers' markets know all about their offerings but now, "Bread and Butter" could be ready to roll in some dough.

