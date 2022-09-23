ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Shooting in Graham results in one dead

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
GRAHAM, WA
KOMO News

Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault

EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Graham fatal shooting under investigation in Pierce County; suspect at large

GRAHAM, Wash. — Police in Graham are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead on Sunday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department confirms. Around 4:13 p.m. Sunday, police received calls of a man chasing another man through a neighborhood "firing shots." A woman in the neighborhood later called reporting a man banging on the back door of her house.
GRAHAM, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Is revealing the identity of undercover cops a freedom of speech issue?

Pierce County Superior Court has charged a 21-year-old man with felony cyber harassment for revealing the identity of an undercover Tacoma police detective on Instagram, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. The Gee and Ursula Show asks whether First Amendment protections to the freedom of speech should exempt the accused from charges.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA

