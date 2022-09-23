ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Public Schools holds community meeting over future of Booker T. Washington HS

By Michelle Wolf
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is asking for the community’s input on the future of one of its oldest schools — Booker T. Washington High School.

District leaders sat down with former alumni in the school’s cafeteria Thursday evening to hear what direction they’d like the school to take moving forward.

In addition to a number of building upgrades, district leaders wanted to hear the community’s thoughts on how to make BTWHS a strong institution for students and how to best prepare them for life after graduation.

The meeting comes in the middle of a feasibility study. In 2019, the Norfolk School Board passed a resolution to provide funding and shape the future of the 111-year-old school which also houses the Academy of the Arts.

“You are a part of the community and your voice is so very important to us,” said NPS Superintendent Sharon Byrdsong.

The district says the last time such a study took place was in 1974. During the district’s first of two community forums held at BTWHS, district leaders explained their plan to replace the roof, windows and HVAC system.

    School alumni attend a meeting about the future of Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk on September 22, 2022 (Courtesy of Norfolk Public Schools)
    School alumni attend a meeting about the future of Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk on September 22, 2022 (Courtesy of Norfolk Public Schools)

HBA Architecture is conducting the study.

HBA Architecture is also working with NPS to develop proposals for the future of Maury High School. Community meetings are also scheduled to decide the fate of this local high school.

“What changes might need to be made, how does that fit into the existing Booker T. Washington,” said Lauren Perry of HBA.

Those who attended the meeting were split into groups where they answered a series of questions about BTWHS’s greatest strengths, opportunities for improvement, what learning should look like and how to best prepare high school students.

“Make it so that when they come to Booker T. they have the mindset that they will succeed,” said one man who attended the meeting.

Another member of the community who spoke up talked about the importance of technology and keeping up with advancements.

“We had a current student at the table and she mentioned that it is a little bit lacking here,” said a woman who attended.

A third attendee stressed the importance of treating high school students like adults and teaching them to think for themselves.

District leaders collected community responses and will take them into consideration moving forward as the school is renovated and the academic structure revitalized.

A second community meeting is set to take place at Ruffner Middle School on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. 'I was dancing around the kitchen!' York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk's Greek Festival returns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
Voters get to the polls early in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Election day is well over a month away, but in Virginia, you can vote now if you like. To reinforce that message: two local members of congress and other candidates spread the word in Hampton Roads. Many voters say they wanted to get out...
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist

Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
Candidate Profile: Paul Battle (Portsmouth City Council)

Paul Battle is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Kickin' it in the Community

HPD has partnered with Gabriella Hayes for the Second Annual Kickin' it in the Community Kickball Tournament taking place Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Briarfiled Park. This event is aimed to provide an opportunity to encourage positive relationships between the community we serve and local law enforcement. This event is open to the public and will have food vendors, community resources, music, bounce houses, face painting and more. Kickball teams will include: Hampton Police Division, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, Newport News Police Department, Hampton Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Langley Air Force Special Forces, ETSI, and Boys and Girls Club.
