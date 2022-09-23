ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

TulaBird
2d ago

Isn’t it fair and honest to report that the disparaging remarks made by Mr. Layfield began after the Hodgkin coach started using foul and abusive language in a crowd that included children? Let’s tell the whole story before making all these judgements.

Ernest Edney
2d ago

Mr Layfield should not be a state police officer he's not fit to seve a diverse Delaware population .He shows he's bias and I wonder what his back ground tell us about his past behavior. I bet it's interesting more than likely he had many confrontation with people of color. He's the problem in law enforcement can't contain his hate for black folkes and to think he's in a leadership role pretty dangerous I say.

Big C#ck Boy
3d ago

get rid of all of the good ole boys in prominent positions teaching our children. There is no place for this in education.

